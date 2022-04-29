The inaugural event, which kicks off on May 9, aims to address the acceleration to a sustainable future for the world’s power and water supply, uniting over 10,000 trade professionals from key industries

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, the World Utilities Congress is set to take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), from 9-11 May 2022.

The World Utilities Congress, hosted by TAQA, offers an unrivalled opportunity for the global power and water industry to converge and discuss trends, and explore technologies and innovations influencing future power and water demand. The three-day exhibition and conference will also facilitate direct access to growth opportunities in the UAE and wider MENA region, as well as with the fast-growing economies of Asia.

Jasim Husain Thabet, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TAQA, said: ““TAQA is honoured to be the official host of the World Utilities Congress in Abu Dhabi. This global conference and exhibition provides an exceptional opportunity for local and international experts to unite and focus on delivering integrated transformation for the water and power utilities sector. We look forward to engaging with key stakeholders and leaders from around the world who represent major players across the utilities value chain. Together, we will share insights and identify opportunities for growth and collaboration at the Congress.”

The World Utilities Congress is set to convene over 10,000 trade professionals and 120 exhibiting companies with the aim of promoting proactive measures to digitalise power and water systems, control emissions, and attract long-term capital investments. The Congress will also bring together over 200 industry expert speakers, over 1000 conference delegates, and host more than 50 strategic and technical conference sessions.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, organisers of the World Utilities Congress said: “We are thrilled to witness the launch the World Utilities Congress in Abu Dhabi. As leaders, experts and industry professionals from the UAE, region and world convene; we are certain that this event will provide a lucrative platform that showcases the latest technologies, products, services and solutions, as well as enable the development of new strategic partnerships, helping to define the future of the global utilities industry and sustaining the path towards net zero.” The conference sessions are set to focus on the policies, strategies, and solutions necessary to navigate the energy transition, and future-focused digital technologies that will transform the utilities sector. As a response to the evolving market and current customer needs, the conference will explore key topics, including decarbonisation and energy transition; global industry dynamics; collaboration and strategic partnerships; customer-centric business models and digital transformation, and technological innovations.

The Strategic Conference will also feature two Ministerial Sessions, which aim to highlight the importance of policies, regulations and regional cooperation, and the urgency needed for government leaders to build a solid foundation for a resilient and sustainable utilities sector.

Among those speaking at these sessions are H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, UAE; H.E. Belinda Balluku, Minister of Infrastructure and Energy, Albania; H.E Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy, Republic of Azerbaijan; H.E. Doskul Bekmurzaev, Minister of Energy, Kyrgyz Republic; H.E. Daler Juma, Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Republic of Tajikistan, H.E. Abubakar D. Aliyu, Minster of Power, Nigeria; Honourable Soda Zhemu, Minister of Energy and Power Development, Zimbabwe; H.E. Yonis Ali Guedi, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Republic of Djibouti; and H.E. William Owuraku Aidoo, Deputy Minister of Energy, Ghana.

Taking place simultaneously, the Technical Conference will cover the entire utilities value chain including power generation, transmission and distribution, water management, water sewage, district cooling, and customer engagement. The Technical Conference will provide multiple opportunities for working professionals to gain insights on the most up-to-date industry knowledge and research findings, technical expertise, new project developments, top class technologies, and industry best practices.

Khalid Abdulla Al Marzooqi, CEO of Tabreed, Partner of the World Utilities Congress, commented: “We are proud to partner with such an impactful global event. Tabreed is the region’s original district cooling company and our expertise in energy efficiency is world renowned. We have an essential role to play in the drive to net zero and this will be a perfect platform for us to interact with leaders and policymakers focused, as we are, on a sustainable future.”

Ferdinand Varga, Managing Director and Senior Partner of Boston Consulting Group, the Strategic Insights Partner of the World Utility Congress said: “We are proud to be the Strategic Insights Partner to the World Utility Congress, and the time to host such an event could not be better. The industry and more widely, our world today is holistically aligned on the path forward, the netzero world. Discussions set to take place during the week of the congress will be a defining path for the power, utilities, and water sectors as the run-up towards COP27 and COP28, which will be held here in our region. We are excited to engage with peers and key industry leaders on discussing pertinent topics to collectively find solutions for the current challenges that we face.”

Dr. Afif Saif Al Yafei, CEO of TRANSCO, Chairman of the World Utilities Congress Technical Committee and member of the Executive Committee, said: “We are delighted to participate in the key discussions on energy transition and the rapid transformation of power and water value chains at the World Utilities Congress 2022, hosted by TAQA Group. TRANSCO plays a major role in the UAE’s vision for the sector, transmitting clean energy and facilitating a more sustainable energy future. We plan, develop, and deliver the critical infrastructure which enables energy transition through our power and water networks. We are witnessing an increased move towards incorporating smart and digital technologies, integration of renewable energy and optimised management of large infrastructure. Across this event’s exhibition, conferences and committees, we look forward to contributing our industry knowledge and technology assessments – as well as sharing experiences, research, and best practice with fellow industry professionals.”

The World Utilities Congress 2022 will also feature the ‘Nuclear Energy Leadership Forum’, which aims to unite global industry professionals to explore the deployment of safe, reliable nuclear energy generation, technological advancements in nuclear energy, and the latest in research and development of nuclear science and technology.

Organised by dmg events, the World Utilities Congress 2022 is being held under the support of the The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC). The event's list of partners and sponsors include; The National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed); Frost & Sullivan; Baker Hughes; Boston Consulting Group; Endress + Hauser; and Schneider Electric.

