Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In recognition of World Diabetes Day on November 14th, GluCare.Health is spearheading a month-long series of events designed to educate, support, and engage individuals affected by diabetes. Ranging from informative supermarket tours to enlightening support groups, these events underscore GluCare.Health's commitment to diabetes awareness and care.

EVENT LINEUP:

World Diabetes Day - Access to Diabetes Care

Explore essential diabetes care strategies with health professionals on World Diabetes Day.

GluCare.Health in partnership with Dubai Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Center

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 9:00 AM

Location: DPRC, 29 B Street, Sheik Zayed Rd, Exit No 45, Al Safa 2 - Dubai

Dive into a session focused on the dietary balance for optimal diabetes management.

Balancing Bites: Eating Right for Energy, Weight, and Wellness

Date & Time: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Location: Roseleaf Café, Sheikh Zayed Road

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/glucare-58684061903

The Science of Color: Exploring its Therapeutic Role in Stress, Anxiety, and Depression

Discover the intersection of color theory and mental health in this interactive event.

Date & Time: Friday, November 17, 2023, 6:30 PM

Location: GluCare.Health, 268 Wasl Road, Jumeirah

Mastering Diabetes Aisle by Aisle: A Smart Supermarket Tour

Learn how to navigate the grocery store for diabetes-friendly foods with expert guidance.

Dates & Times: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 9:00 AM

Location: Spinneys, Umm Suqqeim

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/glucare-58684061903

Type 2 Diabetes Support Group

Date & Time: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 7:00 PM

Format: Webinar (Online)

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/glucare-58684061903

Connect with peers and experts to share and learn in a supportive online environment.

An Artistic Kids Event for Kids with Type 1 Diabetes

An afternoon of fun art activities designed for children managing Type 1 Diabetes.

Date & Time: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Location: Meraki Art Studio, Al Quoz

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/glucare-58684061903

Type 1 Diabetes Support Group

Join the community of Type 1 Diabetes patients and experts for an evening of encouragement and education.

Date & Time: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 7:00 PM

Location: GluCare.Health, 268 Wasl Road, Jumeirah

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:

-Individuals living with diabetes and their families

-Members of the broader community interested in health and wellness

RSVP:

All event attendees are required to RSVP. Media interested in covering the events may register at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/glucare-58684061903

Join GluCare.Health in a comprehensive month of action, supporting those impacted by diabetes and emphasizing the criticality of accessible, informed healthcare.

About GluCare.Health:

GluCare.Health is the first hybrid, vertically integrated metabolic disease platform of its kind, tackling the global metabolic health crisis head-on from a first-principles basis. The company’s unique model of care synthesizes the human and machine in the pursuit of enduring behavior change and lasting outcomes. Conceptualized in the UAE and opening the doors to its state-of-the-art 10,000 sq foot Dubai clinic in September 2020, it is the world’s first healthcare provider to empower both clinicians and patients through Continuous Metabolic Monitoring as part of its standard model of care, an innovative and highly personalized ‘continuous healthcare’ approach that provides a comprehensive and real-time view of patients. GluCare.Health has become the first provider globally to meet the International Consortium of Health Outcomes Measurements (ICHOM) certification process and is accredited by College of American Pathologists (CAP) and Joint Commission International (JCI).

https://glucare.health/

Media Contact:

Zeina Abdalla

Chief Engagement Officer, GluCare.Health

Email: zeina@glucare.health