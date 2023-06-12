GlobeMed Group, the leading Healthcare Benefits Management Group of companies in the MENA region, held its 1st Field Executive Seminar in 2023 at the Kempinski Hotel in Lebanon over two days during the first week of June, 2023. The seminar was attended by board members and general managers from GlobeMed’s 12 Operations along with the executive team members from across the region.

Keynote speakers Mr. Mounir Kharma, GlobeMed Chairman and CEO, and H.E. Mr. Michel Pharaon, GlobeMed Board and Founding Member, opened the seminar. They highlighted key strategic planning and priorities for the organization. It was an opportunity to discuss major opportunities, achievements and operational performance.

GlobeMed’s state-of-the art health insurance system, GENIX, was on display during the first day of the seminar. The presentation uncovered the core capabilities and benefits of GENIX subsequent releases to GlobeMed’s stakeholders including GlobeMed’s clients and their insured members, healthcare providers, etc. Moreover, the seminar showcased GlobeMed’s arsenal of digital tools put at the disposal of the clients’ insured members including GlobeMed FIT latest releases and the introduction of the new Telehealth platform.

The seminar was concluded with awards distribution, recognizing long-serving executives from different Operations for over 20 years of loyalty and dedication to GlobeMed.