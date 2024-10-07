LONDON & DUBAI: Financial services group GSB has partnered with London-based women networking club Mumble Forum.

The partnership will aim to empower female entrepreneurs and business leaders through financial wellness, as well as provide access to expert-led workshops, panels, and mentorship that will help Mumble’s members secure their financial futures.

At the heart of this partnership is the Women Financial Wellness Project, which will offer a series of free workshops designed to equip Mumble’s members with financial skills and resources. Each workshop will cover vital topics such as budgeting, investment strategies, cash flow management, and long-term financial planning.

Moreover, these sessions will be led by industry experts such as GSB who understand and support the unique challenges faced by female entrepreneurs. Their insights will provide invaluable guidance, allowing participants to make informed financial decisions that can significantly impact the trajectory of their businesses.

Alison Whatnall, Founder and Chief Operating Officer at GSB, said: “Empowering women with financial literacy is not just about teaching them to manage money; it's about giving them the tools to shape their futures, make informed decisions, and achieve their dreams. That’s why, we at GSB are so incredibly excited to partner with the inspirational women of the Mumble Forum, so we can play a part in their unique journeys.

“As a B Corp,™ organisation, GSB's focus on knowledge sharing and community engagement underscores the importance of social responsibility in business. This collaboration not only enhances the financial capabilities of women but also contributes to a more equitable society - together, the Mumble Forum & GSB can achieve great things.”

Monique Hodgson, Founder and CEO at Mumble Forum, added: “Financial health is a crucial pillar for any business, yet female-led enterprises often face unique challenges when it comes to financial management and access to resources. According to recent studies, women are significantly underrepresented in investment and financial advisory spaces, leading to gaps in knowledge and support. This partnership between Mumble Forum and GSB seeks to address these disparities head-on.

“By joining forces, we aim to create a comprehensive financial wellness project specifically tailored for female entrepreneurs. This initiative is not just about improving individual financial literacy; it’s about fostering a community of informed women who can navigate the complexities of business finance with confidence and expertise.”

This news follows the launch of the GSB Capital division, which focuses on M&A, growth capital, direct investment, and a range of other advisory services. Financial services group GSB consists of GSB Wealth, GSB Private and GSB Capital.