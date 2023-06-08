UAE, Dubai – Global Village, the region's leading multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions, is thrilled to announce the new dates for Season 28, which will now open a week earlier. In response to overwhelming demand and to provide an extended opportunity for everyone to indulge in a more wonderful world, Global Village has decided to offer an additional week of captivating experiences and will open its doors on 18 October 2023.

Global Village has been a beacon of cultural exchange, world-cuisines, exciting entertainment and fun for over a quarter of a century. Each year, millions of visitors from all corners of the globe gather to revel in the park’s vibrant atmosphere, captivating shows, delectable cuisines, and unique shopping opportunities. By opening earlier for Season 28, Global Village aims to ensure that guests can enjoy an extended period of thrilling entertainment, cultural diversity, and unparalleled attractions.

Visit Global Village’s website https://www.globalvillage.ae/ and social media channels for the latest updates:

Instagram: @GlobalVillageUAE

Twitter: @GlobalVillageAE

Facebook: @GlobalVillageAE

Snapchat: @GlobalVillageME

TikTok: @GlobalVillageAE

About Global Village:

Global Village is the first family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions in the region and amongst the most visited worldwide. Since its inception, it has embodied different aspects of the world and created a smile on the faces of millions of guests every season. This unique and integrated open-air destination offers guests the largest and most varied range of events, shows and activities in the region. Global Village takes guests on a journey rich in culture, cuisine and awe-inspiring entertainment.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Carine El Natour - Current Global

celnatour@currentglobal.com