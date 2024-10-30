Insightful sessions and panel discussions will be led by top international experts and thought leaders

The UAE’s vital role in international trade will be highlighted, as well as key projects such as Etihad Rail

Dubai, UAE: The upcoming Global Trade and Infrastructure Summit (GTIS), taking place from 10-11 December at Logimotion, will explore the complexities of global trade and infrastructure, bringing together experts from around the world.

Based on the theme: "Fostering Connectivity, Propelling Growth", GTIS, will offer an international perspective on the strategies and challenges influencing the movement of goods and people. The event will focus on sustainable trade practices and examine the transformative role of technology in shaping global infrastructure.

“GTIS offers a deep dive into the multifaceted aspects of international trade and infrastructure, spotlighting the strategies, challenges and innovations in both emerging and developed economies,” said Dishan Isaac, Exhibition Director of Logimotion.

He added: “The mission of the two-day summit is to provide a comprehensive platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaborative growth, and will bring together ministers of transport and infrastructure, industry leaders, strategists and academics.”

Prominent figures who will be contributing their leadership insights at the conference include H.E. Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, UAE Cyber Security Council, UAE; Thuraya Al-Harthi, Director - Government Digital Services Unified Portal, Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, Oman; Bunthorn SOK, Deputy Director-General, Ministry of Commerce, Cambodia; and Dr Stéphane Graber, Director General, FIATA International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations, Switzerland.

The summit will open with a keynote address on ‘The UAE’s vision for sustainable and smart infrastructure’, outlining the country’s focus on reducing carbon emissions, implementing green building standards and moving towards renewable energy sources.

On the opening day, Abdulla M. Alashram, Group Chief Executive Officer, 7X, UAE, will address the UAE’s role in shaping the future of international trade. His keynote speech will focus on how the UAE strengthens global trade by investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure, providing seamless trade routes and promoting innovative trade policies.

A highlight of the launch day of GTIS is a panel discussion on ‘Building resilient supply chains through sustainable practices’, which will explore how implementing a circular economy can enhance supply chain resilience. The discussion will also delve into sustainable sourcing practices and emphasise the importance of stakeholder collaboration in driving sustainable supply chain initiatives.

international panel of experts featured in this session includes Cristina Albuquerque, Director of Global Electric Mobility, WRI Ross Center for Sustainable Cities, Brazil; Louis Yaw Afful, Group Executive Director, African Continental Free Trade Policy Network Group (APN Group), Ghana; and Dr. Ayad Aldaijy, Former Advisor, Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, KSA, among others.

Later on day one, experts will take the stage to discuss the global impact of evolving trade policies, including the effects of the ‘great decoupling’ on traditional trade routes. Panelists from Egypt, the UK, Nigeria, and the US will examine evolving trade policies and their global impacts, while also addressing regulatory challenges in cross-border digital trade.

The final day of GTIS will begin with a focus on cutting-edge innovations in transport infrastructure, featuring a panel discussion on ‘Advancing global connectivity through innovative approaches in transport and mobility infrastructure’.

This session will delve into integrating multimodal transport networks to provide seamless connectivity while examining the effectiveness of high-speed rail and transit solutions in reducing travel times.

With the recent launch of Etihad Rail for commercial operations, the discussion gains added significance, underscoring the impact of this important development on the UAE’s transport and logistics sector. The session will also touch on sustainable and eco-friendly mobility options.

Panelists include Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Former Director General and CEO of Airports Council International (ACI World), Canada; Nadia Abdul Aziz, President of the National Association of Freight and Logistics (NAFL), UAE.

Held in the dynamic hub of Dubai, Logimotion is a pioneering event that unites global leaders in the mobility and logistics sectors. Designed to access a dynamic market, the event is tailored to showcase technologies and solutions within the industry and provide valuable insights through immersive conference sessions.

Logimotion will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 10-11 December.

