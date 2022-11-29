Event highlights forecasted regional commercial security market growth to USD 84.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Dubai, UAE: Security industry professionals from around the world are expected in Dubai in January to explore the strategies and advanced technologies that will future-proof global safety. More than 1,000 exhibitors from 120+ countries will unite at the 24th edition of Intersec, the world's leading trade fair for safety, security, and fire protection. The show will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from January 17-19, 2023, with exhibitors providing access to more than 10,000 products across the complete security value chain.

Advanced technological innovation will dominate the exhibition’s five key segments, followed by Commercial & Perimeter Security, the second largest sector represented. Homeland security is supported by Dubai Police and Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) and is dedicated to products and solutions for Homeland Security, Law Enforcement, Airport, and Aviation Security.

Fire & Rescue will showcase the latest firefighting technologies, the best international standards, and practices, and is supported by the Dubai Civil Defence. Safety and Health will be divided into environmental, industrial, and public health and safety, and lastly, Cyber Security will host cyber solutions, experts, from national leaders to public & private sector professionals, from cyber connoisseurs to advisors, hackers to responders, and cyber economists to corporate buyers.

“We anticipate up to 30,000 security, emergency response, safety and cybersecurity professionals attending Intersec 2023, where technological breakthroughs will take centre stage and attract an influential participant profile,” said Alex Nicholl, Show Director, Messe Frankfurt Middle East. “Industry experts, influencers, decision and policymakers, and distributors are uniting to explore the strategies and technologies that will govern the safety and wellbeing of future generations.”

The event takes place against a backdrop of anticipated sector growth. Research firm 6W Research forecast the Middle East’s commercial security market will grow 16 per cent a year until 2025 to reach US$8.4 billion, while the region’s fire and safety sector will advance 7.5 per cent annually to reach US$16.76bn by 2026.

“This huge potential has attracted a line-up of leading industry heavyweights, including Honeywell, Bosh, Hochiki, Drager and AXIS Communications,” added Nicholl.

The conference think tank:

The Intersec 2023 Conference will be a think tank for future industry strategies, with four focused segments. The conference streams will feature the Intersec Security Leaders’ Summit, and dedicated seminar streams focusing on safety and health, fire and rescue, and tackling ever-growing sophisticated cyber security threats.

The 2023 Intersec Security Leaders’ Summit is a high-level strategic summit for the leaders and stakeholders of the security industry to collaborate, innovate and actively seek new technologies to meet the rapidly changing needs of the industry.

Tackling cybercrime:

The Middle East and Africa’s cybersecurity market size was valued at USD 5.92 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 19.79 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.35% from 2022 to 2030. The Intersec Cybersecurity Seminars will feature the latest trends, drivers, challenges and successful case studies across industries that are playing a substantial role in shaping the cybersecurity industry growth.

“The Cybersecurity Seminars will provide a platform of expertise, best practices, and solutions that cater to those working in and managing cyber defence. With key themes including resilience, risk and future-tech among others, the presents a rare opportunity for industry players to network with global CTOs, CISOs, heads of cybersecurity, and system integrators with real purchasing power,” said Nicholl.

Intersec 2023 has the support of Dubai Police, the Directorate General of Dubai Civil Defence, The Security Industry Regulatory Agency and Dubai Municipality.

