Abu Dhabi: The Organising Committee of the Global Media Congress (GMC) 2024 has announced the opening of online registration for visitors and representatives of local, regional, and international media to participate in the third edition of the Congress.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Congress is set to take place from 26th to 28th November at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi.

The third edition of the Congress will witness broad participation from representatives of the government and private sectors, the media, academia, and the content industry.

Future of media sector

Organised by ADNEC in strategic partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the GMC programme features prominent speakers engaging in interactive panel discussions. These discussions will explore the future of the media sector, exploring global best practices and key topics such as the role of artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, and cutting-edge innovations in shaping the industry’s future.

Platform for dialogue

Dr Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Acting Director-General of WAM and Chairman of the Organising Committee of the GMC 2024, emphasised the Congress’s transformative role as a platform for dialogue, idea exchange, and experience sharing. These contributions shape the future of media, promote sustainable development, and unlock the vast opportunities within the sector. Additionally, the Congress facilitates the exchange of expertise on global media production best practices, solidifying the UAE’s stature as a global media hub.

Al Kaabi further noted that the Congress’s third edition occurs at a time of rapid advancements in media technology, particularly AI. He affirmed that the future belongs to those who embrace flexibility, pursue development, and invest in human capital for innovation.

Exchange of ideas

This context provides an ideal platform for the Congress to foster the exchange of ideas and experiences and showcase the latest technologies and innovations in the media industry. Through a comprehensive programme of events, dialogues, and panel discussions, the Congress aims to create a more inclusive and creative media landscape.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group, stated: “We are proud of our strategic partnership with WAM in organising the Global Media Congress once again as a vital global platform that enables executives, experts, and professionals in the media sector to explore its future and chart its creative, professional, and economic directions.”

He explained that ADNEC’s organisation of the Congress contributes to consolidating Abu Dhabi’s stature as a leading global destination for hosting major international events.

Innovative ideas

The GMC, in light of the rapidly evolving media landscape, drives transformative changes in the global creative industries sector. By presenting innovative ideas and forward-thinking solutions, the Congress addresses anticipated challenges and fosters partnerships among media institutions worldwide. These collaborations empower media platforms to adapt to industry dynamics and achieve long-term sustainability and profitability.

The Congress will host an accompanying exhibition showcasing cutting-edge technologies, products, and services from leading international and local brands serving the media industry. Innovative start-up companies will also be featured, contributing to the dynamic atmosphere and highlighting emerging trends in the sector.