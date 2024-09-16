In October 2024, Abu Dhabi will host one of the most important events on the sustainability calendar, bringing together international leaders to advance the shift towards shaping a sustainable tomorrow.

Abu Dhabi, September 16 2024: The second annual Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders Summit is set to take place at the Marina Hall, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., from October 17-18, 2024. Chaired by His Excellency Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade for the U.A.E, the summit will explore innovative solutions to pressing environmental challenges.

In partnership with the NMDC Group, the two-day event will bring together global leaders and experts in sustainability dedicated to advancing sustainable economic growth and fostering environmental stewardship, social well-being, and resilience across the Middle East and beyond.

His Excellency Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said, “In the face of global environmental challenges, it is imperative that we come together to innovate and implement sustainable solutions that benefit both our economy and our planet. The Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders Summit serves as a crucial platform for exchanging ideas and forging partnerships that drive progress. I look forward to chairing this summit in its second edition and to seeing ways its collaborative spirit will help us all secure a more sustainable and prosperous future for us all.”

“Sustainability balances the use of the world’s resources with the needs of present and future generations, and the need to strike that balance has never been more urgent,” said Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, emphasizing the importance of the global sustainability drive. “The good news is that we all have the power to make a difference, however big or small. We are not just committed to being part of that difference, but to leading it within our industry.”

The Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders Summit 2024 is set to ignite transformative action among global leaders by addressing critical areas that will shape a sustainable future. The summit will explore key topics such as public policy for green goals, sustainable finance driving climate action, and the preservation of essential resources like land, water, and air.

By highlighting best practices and success stories, discussions will elevate the Middle East as a leading eco-tourism destination, promote the integration of eco-conscious practices within healthcare ecosystems, and address food security. The program will also include a sustainability fashion show, showcasing how the fashion industry can drive the move towards an eco-ethical lifestyle.

“Sustainability is a value deeply rooted in our culture, inspired by our Zayed heritage, which emphasizes harmony with our environment and community,” said Engineer Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC Group. “We are acutely aware that sustainability is multifaceted, encompassing environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and economic resilience. We are dedicated to integrating these principles into our operations and projects. This summit offers a vital platform for sharing solutions and collaborating with global leaders to advance our shared goal of a sustainable and resilient future.

Confirmed speakers include H.E. Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC Group; H.E. Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO at Emirates Steel Arkan; Abdulnasser Ibrahim Saif Bin Kalban, CEO at Emirates Global Aluminium; Said Zater, Group CEO of Contact Financial Holding; Omar El Hamamsy, Group CEO of Orascom Development Holding; Ibrahim N. Al Zu’bi, Chief Sustainability Officer at ADNOC; Tariq Chauhan, Group CEO of EFS Facilities Services Group; Saeed Al Shamsi, Group Chief Human Capital Officer at ADNEC Group; Othman A. Ibrahim, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Rawabi Holding; and Waleed AlGhamdi, Senior Director, Sustainability, ROSHN Group.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in a series of impactful workshops designed to elevate both personal and professional growth. From leadership development and financial wellness strategies to hands-on activities such as learning about aromatherapy and essential oils, candle-making, sample board-making, and plant care, each session will offer practical skills and insights.

Forbes Middle East is collaborating with a variety of distinguished partners, including presenting partner, NMDC Group; strategic partner, Abu Dhabi Chamber; hosting partner, ADNEC Group; platinum partner, ROSHN Group; associate partners, Emirates Global Aluminium, Emirates Steel Arkan, Binghatti Developers and Forbes International Tower; event partners, Contact Holding, EFS Facilities Services Group, and Damac; wellness partner, Holistified; activities partner, LivHoli; food partners, Amazonas4u, House of Pops and Barakat Group; gift partners, Innara, Peaceful, Barriya and No More Bottles UAE; transportation partner, BluSmart; and workshop partner, Hatta Honey.

