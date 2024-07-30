Speakers include HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation; Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation; Magnus Carlsen, Norwegian chess grandmaster; and Toshimoto Mitomo, Executive Deputy President and CSO at Sony

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The second edition of the New Global Sport Conference (NGSC) gathers visionary leaders from esports, gaming, business, mainstream sports, and entertainment to explore this year's theme ‘The Future of Fandom’.

Hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh At Kingdom Center on August 24-25, NGSC will discuss how fandom is evolving and its significant impact on business planning, content creation, IP and media rights, marketing, and strategic community-building.

NGSC will host sessions that will highlight the challenges and opportunities in crafting a new global sporting legacy, the role of technology in shaping the future of competitive gaming, and the art of storytelling in esports.

More than 60 global leaders from their respective sectors will share insights on innovation, market expansion, and the creation of game titles designed to endure for decades. The theme of the event is especially apt considering an astounding 67% of Saudi Arabia’s native population identify as gamers.

The first speakers to be announced for this year’s #NGSC24 include:

HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation

Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation

Magnus Carlsen, World Chess Champion

Toshimoto Mitomo, Executive Deputy President and CSO, Sony

Lisa Hanson, CEO, Niko Partners

Andrew Chen, General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz

Dr. Songyee Yoon, Managing Partner of Principal Venture Partners and Trustee of the Asian Art Museum Foundation of San Francisco

Sir Leonard Blavatnik, Founder of Access Industries and Owner of DAZN

Jann Mardenborough, Sim Racing & Motorsports Driver

Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation, said: “I'm thrilled about the upcoming New Global Sport Conference, which will bring together some of the smartest and most experienced leaders across esports, gaming, tech, media, sports, and entertainment, to dive into how esports redefines fan engagement. Building on the success of our first Esports World Cup and hosting it in Riyadh, we aim to spark conversations that will push the industry forward for years to come.”

The conference will focus on key themes such as ‘Fan Engagement in Sports and Esports’, exploring the latest trends and strategies. These include the use of social media, gamification, real-time interaction, personalized fan experiences, innovative marketing tactics, and AI-driven content to enhance fan loyalty and drive growth.

Speakers at the conference will also shed light on the recent news about a historic milestone for the development of esports, coming out from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), partnering with the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Saudi Arabia to host the inaugural Olympic Esports Games 2025 in the Kingdom for the next 12 years.

NGSC’s inaugural edition last year saw the unveiling of the first Esports World Cup – currently taking place in Riyadh – and the Esports World Cup Foundation. The latter, a non-profit organization, is dedicated to fostering collaboration within the esports community and ensuring the sector's long-term sustainability. Building on the success of its inaugural event, the NGSC continues to grow, having integrated the 2022 and 2023 editions of the Next World Forum under its umbrella.

Together with the Esports World Cup and the Esports World Cup Foundation, NGSC aligns with Saudi Arabia’s comprehensive National Gaming & Esports Strategy, which was unveiled in 2022. The strategy is aligned with Vision 2030 and highlights the Kingdom’s commitment to leadership and innovation in this global dynamic sector.

Moreover, the strategy reflects Saudi Arabia’s vision to position the country at the forefront of the global gaming landscape, create 39,000 jobs locally, and contribute $13.3 billion to the Kingdom’s economy.

For more information on the event and to stay updated on further announcements, please visit New Global Sport Conference Website.

