Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: As Saudi Arabia prepares to host the Global IoT Congress 2025 (GIoTC 2025) from 21–23 October 2025 in Riyadh, the surge in IoT innovation and adoption is expected to take center stage. A cornerstone of Vision 2030 is the Internet of Things (IoT) and related technologies, supporting the Kingdom’s push towards digital transformation, economic diversification, and improved quality of life. By connecting devices, infrastructure, and systems through intelligent networks, IoT enables data-driven decision-making, operational efficiency, and enhanced citizen services, all essential to Vision 2030’s goals.

“IoT technologies are directly supporting three of Vision 2030’s pillars, namely ‘A Vibrant Society’ which aims to have smarter cities, efficient public services, and enhanced safety, ‘A Thriving Economy’ which seeks to create new industries, localizing high-tech sectors, and boosting GDP through innovation and ‘An Ambitious Nation’ which prioritizes streamlined governance, improved transparency, and sustainable resource management across the Kingdom.”, said Eng. Abdullah bin Salem Al Bedaiwy, Chairman of the Board at the IoT Association, which is organizing the largest dedicated IoT event in the MENA region, the Global IoT Congress 2025.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and Communications, Space & Technology Commission (CST) are actively developing IoT frameworks, licensing requirements, and spectrum allocation for IoT applications. The CST’s National IoT Strategy outlines the roadmap for integrating IoT into critical sectors such as healthcare, energy, transportation, and industry and numerous Vision 2030 programs such as NEOM and The Line also heavily utilize IoT technologies. Furthermore the government through the Digital Government Authority (DGA) is promoting IoT adoption in e-government services to improve speed, transparency, and the citizens’ experience.

The Kingdom also boasts of the largest IoT market in the MENA region, estimated at SAR 25.8 billion in 2025, with an annual growth of between 12 to 18%. Meanwhile the region’s market is expected to reach SAR 90 billion by 2026 and global IoT investment is forecasted to exceed SAR 4.5 trillion by 2026, positioning Saudi Arabia to capture a significant regional share.

At the heart of this immense growth and transformation is a dynamic ecosystem of industry leaders, private, public and private-public partnerships, whose innovations are shaping the Kingdom’s connected future.

Private-public partnerships like iot squared, a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund and stc Group, are spearheading national-scale IoT solutions across smart cities, mobility, and logistics. While private players like Saudi Paramount Computer Systems (SPCS) are strengthening the backbone of this transformation with secure, end-to-end digital services that enable seamless integration of IoT technologies across sectors. Companies like IoTech are delivering advanced, scalable solutions that power industrial automation, energy optimization, and smart infrastructure, while supporting entities like Channels by stc ensure the rapid deployment and accessibility of IoT innovations through their extensive distribution networks.

At the Global IoT Congress 2025, all of such companies, from over 60 countries, are going to come together with the strategic vision and advocacy of the IoT Association, driving the Kingdom’s IoT market to new heights.

As Saudi Arabia accelerates towards its Vision 2030 milestones, IoT is expected to become an economic enabler with multi-billion-riyal contributions to GDP, while creating high-value jobs and establishing the Kingdom as a regional IoT innovation hub. The upcoming Global IoT Congress 2025 in Riyadh will serve as a key platform to showcase these advancements, attract international investment, and reinforce Saudi Arabia’s leadership role in IoT adoption and deployment.

Registration is now open for both individual attendees and corporate exhibitors

