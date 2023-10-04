Manama, Bahrain: The Kingdom of Bahrain is preparing to host the Cityscape Bahrain Conference 2023 once again, at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre on November 15th and 16th, 2023, under the theme of "Sustainability and Digital Transformation". The conference is expected to bring together top experts in the real estate sector to discuss the various challenges and opportunities available by integrating sustainable development and digital transformation into real estate projects.

The event will include a diverse agenda of activities, including over twenty hours of discussions presented by experts in the real estate sector, inspiring architects, and senior consultants, highlighting the effective role of sustainability and digital innovation in driving the real estate sector towards new horizons.

Notable speakers in these events include Her Excellency Ms. Noor bint Ali Al Khulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, alongside a wide range of specialists in this sector, including Mr. Guy Perry, Head of Development at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, and Ms. Fernanda Lonardoni, Head of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme. The discussions will shed light on important topics shaping future markets, aligned with Bahrain's economic vision 2030.

Conference participants will have the opportunity to engage in in-depth discussions related to the real estate sector, particularly regarding sustainability. The discussions will focus on promoting the adoption of environmentally friendly green building practices in Bahrain's real estate field, the future of sustainability solutions, and investment strategies. The conference will also focus on global and regional trends in real estate technology, exploring strategies aimed at integrating digital transformation in the sector, in addition to "Internet of Things" and "Big Data" in development and management operations, and supportive organizational frameworks for digital transformation. Other topics to be discussed during the conference include the recently launched Bahrain Real Estate Innovation Competition.

The Cityscape Bahrain Exhibition will provide visitors with a unique opportunity to explore the real estate market in the region. Cityscape Bahrain serves as a platform for investors, experts, and those seeking real estate opportunities to connect with developers, brokers, and specialists, to showcase the latest projects and enhance communication and interaction among all stakeholders under one roof. Participants will also have the chance to explore the latest real estate projects in the region.

Cityscape Bahrain 2023 invites all interested individuals to join the largest real estate event in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

To register as a visitor to the exhibition click here: https://bit.ly/46oZC3J

To register as a delegate for the conference, click here: https://bit.ly/46k9LPm

About Cityscape/Informa Events

About Cityscape:

Cityscape, owned by Informa Markets, first took place in 2002 and has since grown beyond exhibitions, to become one of the largest real estate data and media portfolios globally.

The Cityscape portfolio equips industry professionals with up-to-date material, matchmaking and micro-analysis via in person conferences and exhibitions, data trend analysis, insightful webinars, podcasts and customized articles. With a focused content & data platform, Cityscape Intelligence, and with events taking place across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia and Turkey, the Cityscape brand is tapped into the real estate market across a spectrum of markets, including Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and with expansions on the horizon in Europe and Asia.

For more information visit www.cityscapebahrain.com

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.