Kearney’s expert insights will be shared at the Future Security & Safety Summit (1-2 October) and the Future Readiness Program (3 October)

The sixth edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia takes place at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC) from 1-3 October 2024

RIYADH: Leading global management consulting firm Kearney, the official Knowledge Partner of Intersec Saudi Arabia, will address the crucial role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR) in predictive and personalised security solutions when the event returns from 1 to 3 October at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC).

Now in its sixth edition, Intersec Saudi Arabia has become the Kingdom’s largest and most significant exhibition and conference for the security, safety and fire protection industries. Specifically focused on the priorities of the Saudi market, the event also showcases expertise and industry solutions from around the world.

Andrea Lugini, Partner and MEA Security Lead, Aerospace, Defense, & Securities, Kearney, said: “AI will be the backbone of predictive security solutions in smart cities, analysing data from multiple sources to prevent incidents before they happen. Meanwhile, VR Technologies will assist security in preparing for diverse situations by simulating real-world scenarios and creating more effective, personalised security protocols.”

Kearney’s experts will address delegates at the Future Security & Safety Summit from 1 to 2 October and feature the latest thinking and insightful discussions on emerging global threats, crisis response strategies and risk and resilience, among other key topics. During the summit, Kearney will discuss the robust security measures required at major events such as the World Cup, EXPO, and the Winter Olympics and provide the latest updates on the risks associated with the rise of technology and the strategies to tackle these threats.

During the Future Readiness Program on 3 October, government officials, security leaders and Kearney will convene to discuss the current security landscape and pioneering future-ready solutions.

Speaking ahead of the sessions, Lugini added: “We will be leveraging Kearney’s global and regional expertise in the field to curate unique insights and best practices. In the Future Readiness Program, we are curating a diverse panel of experts who will shed light on where we are headed regarding threats, talent, capabilities, innovation and technology integration.”

Riham Sedik, Show Manager - Intersec Saudi Arabia, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “As the exclusive Knowledge Partner for Intersec Saudi, Kearney will provide valuable industry knowledge into the security landscape from an international and regional perspective. Intersec Saudi offers a prime platform for attendees to network with industry leaders and explore cutting-edge solutions to support the industry’s goals for a secure and sustainable future.”

The exhibition component of Intersec Saudi Arabia will cover five product categories, which include Commercial and Perimeter Security, Cybersecurity, Homeland Security and Policing, Fire Rescue, and Safety and Health. There has been unprecedented demand from exhibitors this year, with space increasing by 34% from 2023. The event now covers a total area of 23,000 sqm across five halls and includes a dedicated outdoor space.

Intersec Saudi Arabia is organised by 1st Arabia and licensed by Messe Frankfurt. The event is held in association with the High Commission for Industrial Security and The General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said: “Intersec Saudi will bring together thousands of security and safety professionals from around the GCC region to strike lucrative deals and stay at the forefront of the industry. Next-generation technology is an important part of the agenda, and we look forward to showcasing world-leading experts and solutions at the largest event to date.”

About Intersec Saudi Arabia

Intersec Saudi Arabia, licensed by Messe Frankfurt GmbH, is the world-leading emergency services, security, and safety event that will take place from 1-3 October 2024 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. This will be the 6th edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia as the leading exhibition dedicated to the safety, security & fire industry in the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit our website.

About 1st Arabia

1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences is a leading exhibition & conference organizer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in Riyadh, 1st Arabia has regional offices in Jordan and is set to expand its operations in more countries regionally. 1st Arabia organizes top international trade exhibitions and conferences that provide unparalleled networking and business opportunities for companies looking to excel and grow within the Kingdom. Apart from conducting quality and high profile B2B trade fairs, country specific shows, corporate events, conferences, events management and festivals, 1st Arabia also provides a complete marketing tool and exhibition solutions to their valued clients. 1st Arabia is the only MICE organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who is a member of the International Organizations like IAEE, ICCA, MPI PCMA, SISO and, UFI.

For more information, please visit our website https://1starabia.sa/.

