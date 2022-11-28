An international summit on data will be held in Dubai on December 6 to foster global dialogue on the opportunities that data presents for accelerating technological progress.

The summit titled Global Data Dialogue is hosted by Amity University Dubai and is convened by DataLEADS, an Indian digital media and information company.

It will bring together data leaders, high-level government officials, entrepreneurs, technologists, scientists and journalists to engage in dialogue on making data a global good.

The summit, which will discuss various aspects related to data, AI and public policy and media, will be conducted in-person at Amity University Dubai Campus, Academic City in Dubai. Selected data-based organisations will be provided a platform to showcase their work. Participants will be provided opportunities to network, and participate in plenary sessions, flash talks and a fact-checking workshop.

The event is open to those interested in or working in public policy, business, data science, healthcare, education, specifically industry leaders, government representatives, entrepreneurs, community leaders, technologists, scientists, journalists and data researchers.

Pro Vice Chancellor of the Amity University Dubai Dr Fazal Malik said that the Global Data Dialogue is the first such conclave in the Middle East and brings some of the sharpest minds across the world together “to understand and harness data insights for the betterment of humanity.”.

“While the world is in a constant state of flux, the future looks more uncertain, and in this uncertainty the collection, curation, analysis and application of data we generate every day provide insights to make some sense of the things to come,” Dr Malik said. “Amity University Dubai, which promotes a culture of inquiry and innovation, is excited about hosting this unique dialogue and looks forward to the outcomes that could improve the way we learn, earn and make decisions.”

Syed Nazakat, founder and CEO of DataLEAD said that there are unprecedented opportunities that data has created for better solutions, better insights and better decision making.

“The future as we imagine it now is determined by the intersection of incessantly produced data with our lives,” Nazakat said adding the summit will bring together significant voices from around the world to foster collaborations that can prepare our communities and systems to thrive in a data-driven future. “Dubai is a global business and innovation hub. We are glad to start the Global Data Dialogue initiative from this incredible city."

Among the key speakers at the summit will be the German Member of European Parliament Axel Voss, who played a significant role in developing the EU’s flagship data protection legislation, and is considered the father of Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation.

The summit will be also joined by Bitkom’s Head of Trust & Security Rebekka Weiß, Director of Cyber Security at NYU Abu Dhabi Dr. Hoda Alkhzaimi, media investor and co-founder of the Media Development Loan Fund Sasa Vucinic, Dean of Engineering of American University Sharjah Fadi Alou, Pro Chancellor, Pro Vice Chancellor, Amity University Dubai, Dr. Fazal Malik, Jagran Lakecity University (India), Abhishek Gupta and founder and Director at Our democracy, Bilal Zaidi among others. The summit will be also joined virtually by Cabinet Minister of Public Works Department, Government of UP, Jitin Prasada and Harvard Fellow and top government of India official Mir Mohammad Ali.