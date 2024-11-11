Bahrain, Manama: The 20th GCC – CIGRE International Conference and 30th Exhibition for Electrical Equipment, “GCC POWER 2024” Conference & Exhibition, opened its doors today in Manama, Bahrain.

H.E Kamal Bin Ahmed Mohamed, President of the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA), top officials, dignitaries, industry leaders, speakers, panellists’, analysts and financial experts participated in the event. The three-day event gives participants the opportunity to learn about the latest developments in the electricity and energy industry, as well as providing exhibitors with access to the most lucrative deals.

H.E Kamal Bin Ahmed Mohamed, President of the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA), Commented that the main theme and concept behind hosting this august gathering is to enable sustainable electricity for all through the development of power system expertise globally in order to acknowledge the significance of GCC Power 2024 in addressing shared challenges and advancements in the energy sector. He emphasizes and urged the GCC region to play its active role in sustainable energy and its commitment to reducing carbon footprints. He mentioned that Bahrain stands at a moment, where growing energy demands, sustainability goals, and economic aspirations require a thoughtful, innovative approach in the energy sector.

During a session held during the launch ceremony with H.E Kamal Bin Ahmed Mohamed , and moderated by Dr. Lawrence Jones, Senior Vice President for International Programs at the Edison Electric Institute in the United States of America, the President reviewed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s plans to diversify energy sources, touching on the Electricity and Water Authority’s efforts to implement the renewable energy transformation plan, which includes increasing the share of renewable energy by 20% by 2035, and reducing carbon emissions to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Also discussed the Authority’s gradual shift towards adopting advanced technologies aimed at improving operational efficiency in the energy sector, along with plans to replace old stations with more efficient stations, stressing the importance of this shift in enhancing sustainability and reducing carbon emissions in line with the Kingdom’s ambitious climate goals.

H.E Ahmed Naser Al-Nasr, Chairman, GCC CIGRE, Board of Directors, in his keynote address expressed his gratitude and warm welcome to the esteemed guests, dignitaries, colleagues, speakers and distinguished partners and participants.

He noted that CIGRE operates in the world's foremost knowledge programme, spanning 16 domains of work encompassing all the core areas of the power system. “Across these domains 250+ Working Groups draw and build on practical expertise to solve existing and future challenges facing the power system.

“Our mission is to contribute the betterment of power systems and electricity by enhancing the community of power system expertise and leading the most innovative global community for the sharing and development of electric power system expertise.”

He emphasizes the value of this forum as a platform for essential dialogue, innovation, and collaboration in the energy sector. Highlighting the key priorities and challenges, he added that collaboration, grid resilience, and sustainable energy integration are the key to growth.

GCC CIGRE, Technical Committee Chairman H.E Ahmed Ali Al-Ebrahim, in his keynote address the esteemed guests, respected colleagues, and all participants. He noted that the GCC POWER 2024 promises to be an essential gathering for anyone involved in the electrical and energy industries. Exhibitors can look forward to connecting with a diverse audience and the potential for lucrative business opportunities, while attendees can enhance their knowledge through tutorials.

“We will also cover specialized topics such as transformer design, manufacturing, and performance, overhead lines and insulated cables, HVDC and FACTS technology, renewable and nuclear energy for the Gulf States, smart grids, and asset management for power systems.”

