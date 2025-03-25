Dubai - With the GCC construction market projected to reach USD 216.8 billion by 2029 and the regional flooring segment expected to hit USD 25.2 billion by 2033[1], the demand for high-quality flooring, home textiles, and bespoke interior solutions is accelerating. As sustainability, craftsmanship, and design innovation take center stage, manufacturers and designers are tapping into new opportunities to transform residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces across the region.

Against this backdrop, DOMOTEX Middle East returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 22–24 April 2025, reaffirming its position as the region’s premier trade fair for flooring and carpets. The event offers a critical platform for global brands, industry leaders, and decision-makers to connect, showcase innovations, and explore new business opportunities.

This year’s edition will welcome a distinguished roster of international exhibitors, including Abu Dhabi National Carpet Factory, Almas Kavir Carpet, Farrahi, Finex, Heritage Carpets, Leyli Carpet, Lexon, Nirmal International, Oerlikon, Royal Gold Carpet, Solomon Carpet, Standard Carpet and Tuftco among others —underscoring the event's global appeal and strategic relevance.

Sonia Wedell-Castellano, Global Director of DOMOTEX at Deutsche Messe AG, said: “Driven by rising demand for handmade, high-quality carpets in the UAE, DOMOTEX Middle East offers a vital platform to explore the latest in luxury craftsmanship, sustainable materials, and digital innovation. The event brings together industry leaders to foster collaboration, highlight emerging trends, and shape the future of interior design across key sectors.”

As market trends evolve, sustainability, luxury, and digital transformation are shaping the next phase of flooring and carpet solutions. The hospitality and retail industries are placing increasing emphasis on customized, high-end flooring that enhances brand identity and customer experiences. Sustainability remains a key focus, with manufacturers turning to eco-conscious materials, recycled components, and low-impact production methods to align with environmental goals.

Returning exhibitors view the event as both a launchpad for innovation and a high-impact networking opportunity.

Amir Ghanbarinia, Managing Director of Heritage Carpets, noted: “After a successful DOMOTEX Middle East 2024, we are excited to return in 2025. This trade fair is a key brand in our industry and offers the ideal setting in Dubai to present our handmade carpets to a highly relevant audience. It enables us to strengthen existing relationships and build new ones.”

As the region’s flooring sector continues its upward trajectory, DOMOTEX Middle East 2025 is set to lead the way—offering unmatched exposure, trend insights, and opportunities for collaboration. With new features and exhibitor announcements on the horizon, the event remains the go-to destination for those shaping the future of flooring and interiors in the GCC and beyond.

Stay updated with the latest developments by visiting https://www.domotex.de/en/about-us/domotex-worldwide/domotex-middle-east.

-Ends-

[1] https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-flooring-market

About DOMOTEX Worldwide

DOMOTEX is a unique platform that connects the global flooring, interior finishing, and carpet industry at premier locations worldwide. The flagship show in Hannover, Germany, has evolved into a comprehensive showcase, featuring not only carpets and flooring but also innovative solutions for walls, ceilings, and interior finishing. This broader focus creates synergies between various industries and attracts a diverse audience of buyers, designers, and architects.

The specialized DOMOTEX events in the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East remain dedicated to carpets and flooring, offering unparalleled opportunities to present products to carefully targeted buyer groups in the world’s most dynamic markets.

DOMOTEX HANNOVER (19 - 22 January 2026), Home of Flooring & Interior Finishing, is the leading floor covering and interior finishing trade show. Deutsche Messe AG Hannover organises the show.

DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR (26 - 28 May 2025 in Shanghai) is the largest international flooring show in the Asia-Pacific region. DACF Exhibitions Shanghai Ltd., a joint venture by Globus Events Ltd., Hannover Milano Fairs Shanghai (a subsidiary of Deutsche Messe and Fiera Milano) and Build Your Dream jointly organise the show.

For further information and media queries, please contact:

Bashar Antoun | Director of PR | Neo Social & PR

domotex@neosocialandpr.com | www.neosocialandpr.com