The joint event brought together IT experts to discuss cutting-edge solutions to simplify IT infrastructure, secure networks, and ensure scalability across industries.



Abu Dhabi, UAE – In a significant step forward for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in networking, Gulf Business Machines (GBM), in collaboration with Cisco and Nutanix, successfully hosted a groundbreaking event “AI Powered Networking Cloud” in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The event showcased cutting-edge solutions aimed at simplifying IT infrastructure through a unified platform, securing networks, and ensuring unparalleled scalability across networks and domains.

The event was attended by His Excellency (H.E.) Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security in the UAE, among other distinguished dignitaries from the government and enterprise sectors.

It featured an engaging agenda that included keynote addresses and expert-led discussions focused on AI-powered Cisco Networking Cloud, full stack observability, next-generation cyber defense programs like GBM Shield, and cloud infrastructure advancements. GBM also hosted several breakout sessions with Nutanix covering topics such as Full Stack Observability (FSO), Cybersecurity, and Cloud Infrastructure.

The event highlighted the significance of AI and networking cloud, showcasing how these technologies play a crucial role in streamlining operations by enhancing connectivity, scalability, and efficiency. The integration of artificial intelligence with cloud networking enables businesses to efficiently manage data, access real-time insights, and make agile decisions. Esteemed IT decision-makers and executives across various sectors, including banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare, education, energy and utilities, retail, and manufacturing, gained valuable insights into leveraging the technologies to meet their dynamic business needs.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, in his welcome address, emphasised the importance of embracing innovative AI and cybersecurity technologies to bolster the UAE’s digital economy, stating: “The UAE's reputation as a hub for innovation and creativity is a testament to its visionary leadership. We are excited about the potential of responsible AI to drive progress and ingenuity in the future. Our commitment is to ensure resiliency for people, companies, and partners alike, fostering a landscape where innovation thrives and opportunities abound. Cultivating and sustaining a cybersecurity culture that permeates every sector is essential. This requires proactively detecting and mitigating risks through the use of advanced technologies like AI, forging a path towards a more secure and innovative future for all.”

Miguel Khouri, General Manager, GBM Abu Dhabi highlighted the event’s core mission, commenting: “Our aim is to empower organisations with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the complexities of today’s cloud-based landscape. We want to ensure secure, efficient, and simplified networks and IT infrastructure for our customers to help them thrive in the era of AI. We're advancing threat detection and risk mitigation for clouds and networks in the region, powered by GBM Shield, our flagship cyber defense program. The event not only strengthened our synergies with Cisco and Nutanix but also set the stage for future collaborations and innovations.”

