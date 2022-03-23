H.E. Michel Temer: Dubai has proven itself as a global business hub attracting investors and traders from all over the world

Dubai, UAE – The Global Business Forum Latin America (GBF LATAM) 2022 and Expo 2020 Dubai are cementing Dubai’s position as a global gateway for Latin American companies, H.E. Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers said today during a panel session at the Global Business Forum Latin America (GBF LATAM 2022) in Dubai.

Taking part in a session titled Advancing Regional Integration, were H.E Buamim and H.E. Michel Temer, High Counsel of National Studies on Politics of the Sao Paulo State Federation of Industries (FIESP) and former president of Brazil, who discussed prospects for better integration between the UAE and Latin America that could potentially drive sustainable economic growth on both sides.

“Building strong economic ties with Latin America was always on our agenda. Through decades, Dubai has successfully positioned itself as a global trading centre allowing Latin traders and investors to utilise the top-notch facilities that Dubai is offering. We believe regional integration between countries can bring more appetite for investment. Dubai can connect the Latin American markets and link them with the Asian markets,” said H.E. Buamim.

“Expo 2020 Dubai gave us an excellent boost to grow and excel in our role in linking the global market players. Organising this event is a bold move and proof that we are keen to enhance the international trade and bring business to normality. We have attracted Brazilian suppliers to use Dubai as a global gateway for the Middle East and the Asian markets,” he added.

For his part, Michel Temer, said: “Bilateral trade between Brazil and the UAE continue to grow. Different sectors enhance trade between the two countries, such as trading Halal meat. Brazilian food suppliers are exporting goods to the GCC through the UAE. Dubai has proven itself as a global business hub that continues to attract investors worldwide. Dubai’s strong linkage to traders and investors between Latin America and Asia is phenomenal. Even with the implications of Covid-19, we are witnessing the keenness of this amazing city to empower the global trade landscape and increase its productivity.”

Running over two days March 23-24, GBF LATAM 2022 is part of Dubai Chamber’s flagship Global Business Forums series launched in 2013 to explore increasing trade and investment with regions of strong economic potential.

Organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai, the fourth edition of GBF LATAM is the last of three Global Business Forums hosted on the side-lines of Expo 2020 Dubai. The event is held under patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

