Among the confirmed speakers are Mike Henry, CEO of BHP; Mark Bristow, President and CEO of Barrick Gold; Robert Friedland, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines; and Jeremy Weir, CEO of Trafigura

The forum will specifically address the potential of a new mining hub emerging from Africa to Western and Central Asia in supplying the minerals and metals needed to power the clean energy transition

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: – Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) today released the programming details for the second edition of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF).

Scheduled to take place at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh from January 10-12, 2023, FMF 2023 will gather global mining industry leaders, including governments and business executives from around the world, under the theme of creating responsible and resilient minerals and metals supply and value chains in Africa, Western and Central Asia.

Addressing the most pertinent issues facing the sector, the forum will open on 10 January with the Ministerial Roundtable – an event for high-level government delegations and non-governmental organizations involved in the mining sector. With over 200 speakers, among the subjects to be addressed at the two-day event include the global outlook and future of mining, the sector's critical role in the energy transition, and the contribution of mining to the development of societies.

FMF will also discuss emerging mining opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the wider region that stretches from Africa to Western and Central Asia.

“Aware of the global challenges we face if the world cannot meet the growing demand for minerals and metals required to transition to clean energy, in Saudi Arabia, we are keen to leverage our rich geological resources to deliver a secure, reliable, and responsible supply of minerals and metals to the world. We believe that together with the wider region, we can be a key enabler of a decarbonized economy while supporting sustainable economic development,” said His Excellency, Saudi Arabia Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs, Khalid Al-Mudaifer.

“That’s why we are gathering mining leaders to convene, discuss and explore the new metals and minerals hub emerging from Africa to Western and Central Asia. The immense mineral resources contained in these regions are critical to supporting the socio-economic development of the region’s communities and the global circular carbon economy. The forum will provide investors and other international mining industry stakeholders with in-depth insights into the value propositions these regions hold,” Al-Mudaifer added.

Among the key panel discussions and fireside chats to be featured at FMF 2023 include:

Navigating disruption: What global economic, environmental, and political developments will impact the region’s mineral industrialization

ESG: Corporation & competition, setting a level playing field across the value chain to create economic prosperity

The role of Saudi Arabia as a global leader in renewable energy supply: 5-10 year outlook

The mining company of the future

Marrying global supply with demand: the role of the region in bridging the supply/demand gap for critical minerals: reserves, volumes, scale, and risk

This year’s program will also feature a new dedicating digital zone that will display latest current and future technologies, in addition to an outdoor exhibition and a New Lands of Opportunities zone dedicated to displaying investment opportunities in the emerging mining super-region of Africa, West and Central Asia, as well as MOUs center zone.

Among the long list of prominent international speakers at FMF 2023 are Mike Henry, CEO of BHP; Andrew Liveris, Chairman of Lucid Motors; Roy Harvey, President and CEO of Alcoa; Joc O'Rourke, President & CEO of Mosaic; Gerd Muller, General Director of UNIDO; Rohitesh Dhawan, President and CEO of ICMM; Robert Wilt, CEO of Ma’aden; Mark Bristow, President and CEO of Barrick Gold Corporation; Robert Friedland, Founder and Executive Co-Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines; Jeremy Weir, CEO of Trafigura; Benedikt Sobotka, CEO of Eurasian Resources Group (ERG); Mark Mobius, Founder of Mobius Capital Partners; Evy Hambro, Head of Thematic and Sector Investing at BlackRock; Sonia Scarcelli, Vice President of BHP Xplor; Vivek Chaand Segal, Chairman and Co-Founder of Motherson Group; Sheila Khama, former CEO of De Beers Botswana; Marcello Spinelli, Executive Vice President Iron Ore of Vale; Florence Drummond, CEO of Indigenous Women in Mining and Resources Australia (IWIMRA); Iván Arriagada, CEO, Antofagasta; and Dr Donald Sadoway, Professor of Materials Chemistry at MIT.

Confirmed FMF 2023 sponsors include industry heavyweights such as Headstream Capital Partners LLP, ERG, Siemens, and Barrick Gold. The 2023 edition is expected to welcome more than 13,000 participants, including government ministers, mining investment leaders and heads of major mining companies from more than 100 countries.

For the full program schedule and for further information on attending FMF 2023, visit https://fmf.global/preliminary-conference-program/.

