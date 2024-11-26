Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Saudi Arabia - the Kingdom’s most influential hospitality investment conference - is set to return to the luxurious Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah in Riyadh from 14-16 April 2025 after another record-breaking 2024 edition which saw USD$ 1.1 billion in business opportunities and over 1,400 industry leaders in attendance.

Under the theme “Where Vision Shapes Opportunity,” FHS Saudi Arabia will unite hospitality leaders and decision-makers to discuss hotel performance and development, the outlook for hospitality investment in the Kingdom and the key market trends driving the sector, aiming for actionable outcomes that will transform the industry, which continues to witness unprecedented growth.

According to data from Knight Frank, total GDP contribution by Saudi Tourism will reach (12.3%) 498 billion SAR in 2024, set to further increase to (15.9%) 836 billion SAR by 2034. The travel and tourism industry is poised to contribute 2.67 million jobs by the end of the year, set to increase to 3.63 million jobs by 2034.

The total value of real estate and infrastructure projects unveiled in Saudi Arabia is USD 1.3 trillion. There are currently 1,048,000 residential units under planning and development stage with 362,000 hotel keys under development.

The FHS Saudi Arabia Advisory Board met in Riyadh yesterday to discuss and shape next year’s event programme. The Advisory Board comprises some of the industry’s most prominent leaders including Sultan Bader Al-Otaibi, Chief Executive Officer, Taiba Investments; Irfan Said, AGM - Corporate Finance and Institutional Banking, AlRajhi Bank; Muhammad Wajeeh Sharbatly, Member of Management Board | CEO, AlNahla Group; Philip Jones, Senior Vice President Operations, Middle East & Africa - Premium, Midscale & Economy Brands, Accor; Mohammad Alathel, Managing Director, AMSA Hospitality; Mae Al Mozaini, Founder & CEO, The Arab Institute for Women's Empowerment – Nusf; Glenn Mandziuk, Chief Executive Officer, World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance; Salman Navaz, Real Estate Investment Director, Lesha Bank; Dr. Abeer A. Alamri, The Quality and Evaluation Expert, Ministry of Tourism; Ashraf Qasem, Chief Hospitality Officer, Al Othaim, and Tatiana Labaki, Director Innovation & Technology at Hotel Division, NEOM.

Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench, said: “Yesterday’s Advisory Board meeting in Riyadh was a resounding success and we were privileged to have some of the sharpest minds in the industry in the room together to help steer next year’s conference programme.”

“We’re also thrilled to announce the launch of the Education Investment Forum, co-located with FHS Saudi Arabia, a brand new, first-of-its-kind event that will look at the key challenges and opportunities when it comes to the value of investment in hospitality education to develop the next generation of hospitality leaders. Amongst others, we will explore the development of career pathways in luxury and high-end hospitality and integrating design into hospitality education.”

Launched in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s G20 Secretariat in 2020, Future Hospitality Summit has tripled its attendance numbers since 2022.

“We are delighted to welcome back what has become one of the most anticipated industry events in the region to our home here in Riyadh. We look forward to continue our partnership with The Bench again as Host Sponsors of FHS Saudi Arabia and welcoming the hospitality investment community back at Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh," said Khalid Saud Abu Haimed, Chief Executive Officer, Al Khozama Investment.

For more information about the 2025 editions of the Future Hospitality Summit, please visit https://www.futurehospitalitysummit.com/

About The Bench

The Bench has built a legacy as a global curator of opportunity, designing transformative forums and summits that empower the hospitality and travel industries to connect, innovate, and thrive. With over two decades of expertise, The Bench creates platforms that go beyond transactions to inspire collaboration and drive meaningful change.

Each event brings together government leaders, tourism ministries, global travel associations, leading hospitality brands, hotel owners and investors, airlines, destination developers, and more. From flagship gatherings like FHS World (formerly AHIC) and FHS Saudi Arabia, to the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF) and AviaDev, The Bench creates events where ideas spark, relationships deepen, and investments take flight.

The Bench thrives on fostering dynamic and forward-looking dialogues, uniting industry pioneers to address challenges, seize opportunities, and co-create the future. Each event is crafted to deliver more than just connections - it’s about transforming ideas into action and building a better tomorrow.

Discover more at thebench.com.

About FHS Saudi Arabia

Dates: 14-16 April 2025

Location: Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Sponsors: Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh and Al Khozama Investment as Host Sponsors; Taiba Investments as Founding Partner; Al Rajhi Bank, NEOM, Red Sea Group, Saudi Icon, Saudi Hospitality Company (PIF), Amsa Hospitality, TDF, The Ascott as Strategic Partners; Accor, Rotana, ClubMed, Radisson Hotel Group as Headline Sponsors; Aleph Hospitality, ARC-IDC, Ark People Solutions, AtkinsRealis, Compass Project Consulting, Domus Managed Housing, Golden Tulip MENA / Louvre Hotels Group, IHCL, Knight Frank, Melia Hotels, Minor Hotels, Quo, Rove and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as Sponsors; Shaza Hotels, Time Hotels, Valor Hospitality and WhiteWater as Exhibitors.

About Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh

With an enviable location in the heart of the prestigious Olaya district, Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh is the epitome of Arabian hospitality in Riyadh. The luxurious hotel features 325 tastefully designed rooms and suites, complemented by around-the-clock butler service, an array of exquisite dining options, an award-winning ladies-only Spa and a state-of-the-art fitness centre. The hotel’s 6,300 square meters of customisable meeting facilities have been designed to accommodate events of any size. Surrounded by Al Faisaliah Tower, Mode Mall and other Riyadh’s key attractions, Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh is a cosmopolitan hub with Saudi charm.

About Al Khozama Investment

Al Khozama Investment (AK) is a pioneering developer and manager of premium commercial properties in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1995, the company follows a progressive and diversified business model that covers the ownership, investment and management of properties in hospitality, retail, commercial, F&B and residential sectors.

With numerous international awards garnered by company over the past 25 years, in 2019 AK Investment was named Saudi Arabia's leading luxury hospitality company by the World Travel Awards. In addition to presently managed five hotels including Al Faisaliah Hotel and Al Faisaliah Suites, Riyadh; Bay La Sun Hotel & Marina and Views Hotel & Residences, King Abdullah Economic City and Al Bustan Residences, Riyadh. For more information, visit alkhozama.com

