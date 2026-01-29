Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Saudi Arabia – KSA’s most influential hospitality investment conference and deal-making forum – announces a stellar line up of the first confirmed speakers for the 2026 edition, taking place at Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah in Riyadh, 20-22 April.

FHS Saudi Arabia brings together Saudi and international owners, developers, operators, brands and investors to accelerate cross-border partnerships and capital flows in hospitality.​

The platform spotlights investment opportunities across the full breadth of the Kingdom, working closely with partners like Al Rajhi Capital with a focus on the private sector and opportunities in secondary cities, as well as with the giga projects who have partnered with FHS since its launch in Saudi Arabia over nine years ago. In addition, the Summit’s investor-led networking, including the Investor Lounge built for curated, private meetings, is designed to turn conversations into mandates, partnerships and transactions.

An esteemed collection of highly respected, experienced and knowledgeable hospitality and tourism leaders will take to the stage at FHS Saudi Arabia 2026, where more than 1,100 global hospitality investors, innovators and decision-makers will gather to shape the future of hospitality in the Kingdom.

Confirmed speakers include:

Khalid Saud Abuhaimed, Chief Executive Officer, Al Khozama Investments

Sultan Bader Al-Otaibi, Chief Executive Officer, Taiba Investments

Jaume Tapies Ibern, Founder & Co-Chairman, Aina Hospitality

Muin Sherhan, Chief Executive Officer, Asma Hospitality

Sarmad Zok, Chief Executive Officer, Kingdom Hotels

Samer Sabra, Chief Hospitality Officer, Jabal Omar Development Company

Dr. Sultan Altowaim, Head of Research, Al Rajhi Capital

Tarek Elkady, Vice President Investments, Osoolre

Mounib Hammoud, Mega Project Consultant, AlNahla Group

Elie Milky, Chief Development Officer Middle East, Cyprus and Greece, Radisson Hotel Group

Spencer Coles, Chief Executive Officer, Sommet Education

David Thomson, Senior Vice President, Development, The First Group Hospitality

Dr. Aradhana Khowala, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Aptamind

Anant Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Matter of Form

Philip Wooller, Senior Director Middle East & Africa, STR

Kholoud Almanea, Development Manager, Ennismore

Joe Tabet, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, JT Partners

Victor Abou-Ghanem, Chief Executive Officer, Story Hospitality

Held under the overarching theme ‘Where Opportunity Meets Capital’, FHS Saudi Arabia will host dozens of presentations, panel debates and one-on-one interviews across six key content tracks: Investment & Real Estate, Technology & Innovation, Talent & Education, Wellness & Lifestyle, F&B and Experiences and the dedicated Branded Residences Forum.

FHS organiser, The Bench, also proudly names five carefully selected FHS Saudi Arabia Ambassadors for 2026: Rabih Feghali, Board Member, HAMA EMEA; Haifaa Al Zahrani, Head of Hospitality Asset Management & Partnerships, Thakher Development; Fahad Al Fawaz, Board Member and Board Committee Member, Tabuk Investment Co, Jenan Real Estate Co and Gulf Liting Financing Co; seasoned hospitality expert, Turab Saleem and Mohammed Al Nashwan, Chief Executive Officer, Hartt Consulting

Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench, said: “We are delighted to reveal the first industry leaders on our ever-growing list of speakers and look forward to announcing more high-profile names in the run up to the event. We also thank our 2026 Ambassadors, whose unwavering dedication and support is crucial to the success of the event.

“With US$1.6 billion in business opportunities, 1,100 delegates, and 11 high-profile signings and announcements at FHS Saudi Arabia last year, and with Riyadh Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034 drawing near, this is a great opportunity for investors to be part of the country’s transformation. FHS Saudi Arabia is honoured to play a role in forging new connections, facilitating those opportunities and helping to shape the KSA of tomorrow.

About The Bench

The Bench has built a legacy as a global curator of opportunity, designing transformative forums and summits that empower the hospitality and travel industries to connect, innovate, and thrive. With over two decades of expertise, The Bench creates platforms that go beyond transactions to inspire collaboration and drive meaningful change.

Each event brings together government leaders, tourism ministries, global travel associations, leading hospitality brands, hotel owners and investors, airlines, destination developers, and more. From flagship gatherings like FHS World (formerly AHIC) and FHS Saudi Arabia, to FHS Africa (formerly AHIF) and AviaDev, The Bench creates events where ideas spark, relationships deepen, and investments take flight.

The Bench thrives on fostering dynamic and forward-looking dialogues, uniting industry pioneers to address challenges, seize opportunities, and co-create the future. Each event is crafted to deliver more than just connections - it’s about transforming ideas into action and building a better tomorrow.

About FHS Saudi Arabia

Dates: 20-22 April 2026

Location: Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Sponsors: Al Khozama Investment and Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh as Host Sponsors; Taiba Investments as Founding Partner; Amsa Hospitality, China - Chongqing District Pavilion, Jabal Omar Development Company, Radisson Hotel Group and Red Sea Group as Strategic Partners; BWH Hotels, ClubMed, IHG, Italia Hospitality, Rotana, Story Hospitality, The Ascott Limited and The Torch Doha as Headline Sponsors; Accor, Aleph Hospitality, Gary Greene Design, H World International, IHCL, JT + Partners, Knight Frank, Kofisi, Legacy Hotels Holding, Minor Hotels, Quo, Serb Holding Co., Sommet Education, STR and The First Group Hospitality as Sponsors; AIRE, DAR Engineering, Echelonet Concierge, iReserved, Melia Hotels International, Rove Hotels, Safir Hotels & Resorts, Shaza Hotels, Sophos and WhiteWater as Exhibitors.

About Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh

With an enviable location in the heart of the prestigious Olaya district, Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh is the epitome of Arabian hospitality in Riyadh. The luxurious hotel features 325 tastefully designed rooms and suites, complemented by around-the-clock butler service, an array of exquisite dining options, an award-winning ladies-only Spa and a state-of-the-art fitness centre. The hotel’s 6,300 square meters of customisable meeting facilities have been designed to accommodate events of any size. Surrounded by Al Faisaliah Tower, Mode Mall and other Riyadh’s key attractions, Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh is a cosmopolitan hub with Saudi charm.

About Al Khozama Investment

Al Khozama Investment (AK) is a pioneering developer and manager of premium commercial properties in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1995, the company follows a progressive and diversified business model that covers the ownership, investment and management of properties in hospitality, retail, commercial, F&B and residential sectors.

With numerous international awards garnered by company over the past 25 years, in 2019 AK Investment was named Saudi Arabia's leading luxury hospitality company by the World Travel Awards. In addition to presently managed five hotels including Al Faisaliah Hotel and Al Faisaliah Suites, Riyadh; Bay La Sun Hotel & Marina and Views Hotel & Residences, King Abdullah Economic City and Al Bustan Residences, Riyadh. For more information, visit alkhozama.com

