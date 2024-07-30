Inspiring sessions are part of Modesh’s 25th anniversary grand celebrations, adding to thrilling new experiences at Modesh World including live shows, exhilarating rides, and much more

Free entry for all at Dubai World Trade Centre Halls 3-8 as part of Dubai Summer Surprises 2024

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Modesh World, one of the region’s largest indoor entertainment and amusement facilities, is hosting an impressive lineup of 95 educational workshops this year to provide inspiring and enriching experiences for young minds as part of its milestone 25th anniversary edition. In partnership with various Dubai Government entities, the workshops are part of a packed programme of transformative edutainment and immersive experiences taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre Halls 3-8 from 10am - 10pm on Mondays to Thursdays, and from 10am - 12am on Fridays to Sundays.

A much-loved highlight of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), the attraction is organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Dubai’s beloved character Modesh and his friend Dana are highlighting important community issues this summer in a fun and entertaining programme that offers a hands-on approach to education, while igniting curiosity and promoting enriching learning experiences. Workshops and stage shows have been designed in collaboration with Dubai Police, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai Health Authority, and Ministry of Community Development.

Sessions will explore crucial topics such as first aid, fire safety, sustainability, recycling, healthy habits, and much more, offering educational-themed activities for the whole family to enjoy. From exploring the importance of preventive fire safety with Dubai Civil Defence to participating in recycling art activities with the Ministry of Community Development, young visitors are in for an interactive learning journey this summer. In addition to the workshops, DHA is providing young visitors with free eye examinations and dental checks to increase awareness of early detection and preventative care.

A highlight of the Modesh World workshops is the presence of characters from partnering entities, adding an additional element of excitement and engagement. Visitors can interact with DCD mascot “Salim” and DEWA mascots “Noor” and “Hayat” to learn more about their roles and take home exciting prizes and giveaways.

The workshops are just one of the many ways to celebrate unforgettable moments and create treasured memories with Modesh and Dana at Modesh World this DSS. From over 170 attractions spread over an astounding 22,000 sqm to a jam-packed calendar of thrilling live shows, exhilarating rides, informative workshops, and so much more, there’s something to bring endless summer fun for everyone.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 is supported by key sponsors Al Futtaim (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates), Dubai Holding Asset Management (Al Seef, Bluewaters, City Walk, The Beach, and The Outlet Village), Mercato Shopping Mall, Merex Investment, Nakheel (Ibn Battuta, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm); as well as AW Rostamani, Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, and talabat.

For more information on Modesh World, visit @mymodesh on social media and the Modesh World website.

