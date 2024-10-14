Fujairah, UAE – In a significant move to enhance corporate understanding of UAE’s new corporate tax law, a knowledge session was recently held in Fujairah, organized jointly by Elite TaxaƟon and AudiƟng and Akaar Global at their office in Fujairah Trade Centre. The event aimed to provide businesses and professionals with essenƟal insights into the implicaƟons and operaƟonal aspects of the new tax regulaƟons.

The session featured prominent speakers, including Mr. Mathew Joseph, a Chartered Accountant and Owner of BHMJ Associates, and Mr. Jiji Thomas, Partner at BHMJ Associates.

Both experts brought a wealth of experience in corporate taxaƟon, offering valuable guidance on navigaƟng the new tax landscape and its potenƟal impact on businesses in the UAE.

Mr. Rajnish Sinha Sibichen Joseph of Akaar Global, a chartered Accountant with over 25 years experience in the UAE, also contributed his experƟse, highlighƟng the importance of businesses adapƟng to the evolving tax environment while ensuring compliance with the newly implemented laws.

The interacƟve session aƩracted a diverse group of professionals and business owners from across the region. AƩendees engaged in detailed discussions on pracƟcal aspects of the law, including compliance, tax planning, and risk management.

Akaar Global’s commitment to empowering businesses through access to criƟcal knowledge and experƟse was evident in this event. The session marks another step towards enhancing corporate awareness of regulatory changes and promoƟng a culture of tax compliance in the UAE.

About Akaar Global:

Akaar Global is a leading business consultancy firm with a strong presence in the UAE and India, specializing in providing strategic soluƟons across various industries. With a commitment to fostering growth and innovaƟon, Akaar Global offers expert advisory services in business development, market entry, mergers and acquisiƟons, and project management. Our team of seasoned professionals brings a wealth of knowledge and global experience, helping clients navigate challenges and seize opportuniƟes in an ever-evolving business landscape. At Akaar Global, we are dedicated to delivering tailored soluƟons that drive measurable success and long-term value for our clients.

