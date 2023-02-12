Sharjah: The 7th annual edition of the 'Xposure' International Photography Festival offers exciting opportunities for children, teens and young photography enthusiasts to learn, play, engage and contribute to the seven-day event, concluding in Sharjah on February 15.

Children and their families can explore 68 solo and group exhibitions that intrigue, inform and entertain, offering young visitors visually stunning lessons on different cultures, nature and wildlife, space exploration, automobiles and architecture, and much more.

4-year-old Jude who visited with his family including his 7-year-old sibling Jenna, said his favourite exhibitions were the ones “with rockets and cars”, adding “I will tell all my friends to come here”.

Young adults can choose from a variety of free, expert-led workshops that teach photography and filmmaking basics, share valuable insights on mobile photography with Shutterbugs, and be inspired by the lectures and focus groups led by world-renowned photographers attending Xposure 2023. The festival will also feature a selection of hard-to-find independent films for film fans.

“I came to see the different artworks on display and examine the techniques photographers use to capture their best images”, said Aadhit, 12, whose parents and older brother enjoyed the festival equally.

“I asked my youngest to take a look at Xposure’s website to learn more about the festival. It ignited his interest immediately and he convinced his brother to come too”, Aadhit’s father remarked.

Another interesting activation ‘Spacetoon’ set up at the Xposure’s trade show space is offering children a fun and interactive platform where they can learn to take pictures and enjoy painting.

To find out more about events and activities that the family can enjoy together, visit https://xposure.ae/

