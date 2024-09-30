Dubai, UAE – FORM Hotel Dubai, a distinguished member of Design Hotels and part of Marriott Bonvoy, is proud to announce that it has been awarded Best Luxury Boutique Hotel at the esteemed International Travel Awards. This remarkable achievement underscores FORM Hotel’s unwavering commitment to excellence in hospitality and its dedication to providing guests with unparalleled luxury experiences.

The award for Best Luxury Boutique Hotel was presented to Josephine Monton–Mseis, Revenue Manager, along with the senior management team, during the extravagant ceremony held at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, UAE, followed by a lavish dinner where members and hoteliers from around the globe enjoyed the opportunity to network while celebrating the successes of the night.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as the Best Luxury Boutique Hotel. This esteemed recognition highlights our dedication to setting new standards of excellence in the hospitality industry,” said General Manager Houssam Mansour. “This award reflects our team’s hard work and dedication to creating exceptional experiences for our guests. We strive to blend luxury with a sense of authenticity, and this recognition validates our efforts.”

As the first and only hotel in the Middle East certified by Design Hotels, FORM Hotel offers a unique blend of contemporary design and cultural heritage. Guests can enjoy spacious rooms adorned with custom furniture created by contemporary artists, complemented by amenities such as complimentary Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, mini-fridges, and premium toiletries. The hotel also boasts a variety of top-notch facilities, including a fitness center, a stunning rooftop terrace with a temperature-controlled pool, and three distinctive dining options, ensuring a comprehensive and luxurious experience for every guest.

Established to honor excellence in the travel and hospitality industries, the International Travel Awards recognize the best in various categories through votes from travelers and industry professionals. FORM Hotel’s win as Best Luxury Boutique Hotel cements its position as a premier destination for those seeking luxury and authenticity in their travels. With this prestigious recognition, FORM Hotel remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of service, sustainability, and guest satisfaction, ensuring that every stay is a memorable one.

For reservations, please call +971 4 317 9000 or email reservations@formhotel.com