The second edition of the Under 30 Summit El Gouna will be held from January 11-13, 2024.

UAE: More than 1,500 people have already signed up to attend Forbes Middle East's second annual Under 30 Summit in El Gouna, the fully integrated and sustainable town by Orascom Development by the Red Sea, from January 11-13, 2024. This exciting event will bring together the Arab region's most exceptional young minds to discuss how they are navigating their journeys to success and how they can use their influence to help and inspire others and create positive change in the world. The Under 30 Sumit El Gouna 2024 promises to be a landmark event, empowering the next generation of leaders, fostering creativity and innovation, and celebrating the achievements of young visionaries across the Middle East.

“I can’t wait to once again bring together and meet the Middle East’s most promising young talent as well as some of the most influential business leaders in the region. I truly believe that using our platforms to create connections in this way has the power to change the world,” said Khuloud Al Omian, Editor-in-Chief and CEO of Forbes Middle East. “Through innovation, awareness, and creative thinking in business, we can learn from and transform the landscape for future generations.”

Mohamed Amer, CEO of El Gouna, agreed, saying, “We are pleased to host the Forbes Middle East Under 30 Summit for the second consecutive year. This summit is an opportunity for us to bring together exceptional young minds from across the region to connect, create, and collaborate here at El Gouna. We are focused on building vibrant communities where people find inspiration in every aspect of life, driven by passion and purpose. That’s why El Gouna has become a hub for art, culture, business, sports, and entertainment. We believe that with this crowd gathering in one place, we have the potential to make change, to forge new enterprises, and contribute to a brighter and more prosperous future.”

Dr. Rascha Ragheb, Executive Director of the World Youth Forum and the National Academy of Egypt, explained how the event is coming at the right time to inspire people. “Young minds, in times of challenge, let hope be your guiding light. As we convene at the Forbes Middle East 30 Under 30 Summit, aim not just for success but for a future built on peace, development, and boundless creativity,” she emphasized. “Together, let's ignite innovation, empower one another, and craft a path where every dream finds its place in shaping a brighter tomorrow.”

The influential platform will foster innovation and entrepreneurship, empowering young professionals to drive the future of business. With an impressive lineup of speakers, engaging workshops, and interactive experiences, attendees will benefit from expert insights, learn new skills, and be inspired to drive the future of business in the Arab region. The summit will empower MENA's next generation of business leaders by providing a platform for young professionals to connect, collaborate, and learn from their industries’ most successful leaders.

The summit will feature a range of speakers, including: Dr. Rascha Ragheb, Executive Director at the National Training Academy of Egypt and the World Youth Forum; Leila Serhan, Senior Vice President & Group Country Manager – NALP at Visa; Amira Sajwani, Founder & CEO of PRYPCO; Youtubers the Saudi Reporters; Talal AL-Ajmi, Founder and CEO of Vi Markets; Shereen Mitwally, Founder & CEO of Naqqe Technologies; Samer Johnny Jamal, Strategic Partner and Manager at Meta; and Luma Fawaz, CEO of Oasis500.

Speakers will cover various topics, including diversity in the startup ecosystem, embracing forward-thinking entrepreneurship, how young business leaders can drive change, the inclusive potential of technology, and the art of achieving success. The summit will also address the potential and impact of startups, how they can help build resilience in uncertain economies, and the global influence of fintech.

In addition to all this, the event will offer a range of interactive experiences, such as a sustainability workshop, a collaborative painting session, and an expressive art workshop presented by the World Youth Forum and TikTok. Attendees will also be able to meditate on the beach, enjoy musical performances, and challenge themselves with fitness sessions emphasizing holistic well-being.

Forbes Middle East is working with a number of esteemed partners to bring this event to life: host partner El Gouna Red Sea by Orascom Development; support partners EFG Holding and Meta; event partners Vi Markets, She's Next by Visa, Prypco, and Zouni Beach Mangroovy El Gouna; official transportation partner Abou Ghaly Motors; communication & PR partners Influence Communications and NABD; connectivity partner Orange; gift partner Parkville Pharmaceuticals; and official beverage partner PepsiCo.

The Under 30 Summit El Gouna 2024 promises to be a landmark event, empowering the next generation of leaders, fostering creativity and innovation, and celebrating the achievements of young visionaries across the Middle East. Visit the Forbes Middle East website for more updates and exciting announcements.

-Ends-

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

Media contact: Raquel Aboultaif – raquel@forbesmiddleeast.com

About El Gouna

El Gouna, one of Orascom Development’s fully integrated towns, has been the most prominent destination nestled on the Red Sea in an area of 36.9 million square meters for more than 30 years. The town encompasses 9,200 delivered residential units, 18 hotels providing 2,800 rooms, schools offering various international curricula, including Swiss and British certifications, an international hospital, a startup workspace facility, four marinas, two world-class golf courses, an Egyptian Premier League football club, a culture and conference center, and an array of services.

Each of El Gouna’s hotels is characterized by unique architectural charm. From the Upper Nubian flair of Steigenberger to the Asian-inspired design of The Chedi, which is part of The Leading Hotels of the World portfolio, and Casa Cook's down-to-earth yet stylish aesthetic, there's a hotel for every taste. The interior design across these hotels is sleek and understated, prioritizing maximum comfort. Dining in El Gouna is a culinary delight, with impeccable options featuring flavors from locally sourced ingredients, including supplies from El Gouna's own farm. The town also offers a curated selection of spas, blending oriental and Far Eastern treatments for a holistic relaxation experience.

With a population of more than 25,000 residents of 50+ nationalities, El Gouna is only 30 minutes from Hurghada International Airport, which has direct flights to the UK (5 hours), many European cities (4 hours), and the Middle East (1 hour).

About Orascom Development Holding

Orascom Development Holding is a leading international developer specializing in vibrant, integrated communities in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. For more than 30 years, Orascom Development has been a pioneer in creating destinations where people are inspired to live, work, and play with passion and purpose.

From El Gouna’s stunning Egyptian coastal town by the Red Sea to Andermatt Swiss Alps’ breathtaking, year-round mountain destination, each master-planned community is a testament to Orascom Development's commitment to place-making at its finest. The integrated towns harmoniously combine residential areas with private villas and apartments, hotels, and award-winning leisure and commercial amenities – including golf courses, marinas, sports facilities, retail shops, and restaurants.

Orascom Development owns a land bank of more than 100 million square meters, with nearly 40% under development or developed into thriving communities. Orascom Development’s hospitality portfolio includes 33 premium and luxury hotels with more than 7,000 rooms across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. ODH shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.