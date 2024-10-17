H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade for the UAE, chaired the summit and shared insights on the power of trade to support the sustainability agenda.

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul Group CEO of NMDC Group, revealed how AI is driving green innovation and enabling positive change.

Abu Dhabi: The Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders Summit 2024, chaired by HE Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, has begun in Abu Dhabi under the theme ‘Shaping a Sustainable Tomorrow.’ This highly anticipated event, which brings together influential leaders, innovators, and experts from various industries, is playing a crucial role in the global push for sustainable and equitable development, with trade one of the central pillars of this year’s gathering.

The first day was attended by HH Sheikh Zayed bin Ahmed Al Nahyan, Founder of the Sustainable Future Initiative (SFI). Other notable attendees include H.E. Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi; Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry; H.E. Abdulla Abdulalee Abdulla Al Humaidan, Secretary General of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination; and Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of the NMDC Group. Before the discussions on the most pressing sustainability topics facing the world, proceedings began with a touch of creativity as artist Hind Khlaifat created a canvas artwork.

The event was opened by His Excellency Dr Thani, whose keynote speech highlighted how the country’s role as a global trade hub is enabling it to impact the sustainability of supply chains, which are key drivers of growth across the world. “The UAE has long recognized that sustainability is deeply connected to our economic diversification ambitions, which seek to develop new industries, new capabilities, and new means of value creation. Sustainability is, therefore, a challenge we should embrace as a driver of innovation. As a supply chain hub, we know that trade has a vital role in delivering on our sustainability commitments, and we are using our platform and our authority to outline a new future for the global trading system, one that is smarter, cleaner, and more inclusive. By embracing innovation, forging strategic partnerships, and creating new global frameworks, we use sustainability as a catalyst to a better, more prosperous future.”

“We all have a responsibility to create opportunities for progress in the global and regional sustainability agenda. This annual summit brings together some of the most important and impactful voices from across the ecosystem to share their insights, learn from each other, and inspire the world,” said Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East. “We are so proud to provide this vital platform and I look forward to seeing the measurable positive impact that it will have for us all.”

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul Group CEO of NMDC Group, echoed her sentiments. “We are the generation that has witnessed climate change, and we must be the ones to reverse it. Our legacy must be one of restoration, not destruction. These global challenges demand local solutions,” he emphasized. “Sustainability is not a destination—it’s a journey. Every step we take, whether through restoring coastlines, building resilient infrastructure, or rethinking how we manage water and resources, brings us closer to a better tomorrow.”

The summit aims to empower global leaders, industry professionals, and stakeholders to tackle urgent environmental challenges. The agenda features a variety of panel discussions, interviews, and presentations on topics such as public policy for green goals, economic growth and community well-being, climate action through sustainable finance, and protecting essential resources.

In addition to H.E. Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister Of State For Foreign Trade, speakers at the event include Saeed Alghafri, CEO of Emirates Steel, part of the EMSTEEL Group; Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding; Othman A. Ibrahim, Executive Vice Chairman, Group President, and CEO of Rawabi Holding; Said Zater, Group CEO of Contact Financial Holding; Saeed Al Shamsi, Group Chief Human Capital Officer at the ADNEC Group; Maged Marie, CEO of the Magnom Group; Mohamed Amer, CEO of El Gouna; and Ghaya Alahbabi, UNICEF Youth Advocate for COP28, Youngest Sustainability Ambassador for Y4S.

Attendees are also engaging in hands-on workshops, including sessions on creating wellness spaces with plants, recycling, and achieving wellness through essential oils. Meanwhile, a vibrant cultural hub and art exhibition are highlighting various activities and artworks created from sustainable materials to promote green practices in creative and meaningful ways.

Forbes Middle East is working with a number of esteemed partners to bring this event to life: presenting partner, NMDC Group; strategic partners, Abu Dhabi Chamber and the Zayed Sustainability Prize; hosting partner, ADNEC Group; platinum partner, ROSHN Group; sustainability partner, ne'ma; associate partners, Emirates Global Aluminium, Emirates Steel Arkan, Binghatti Developers, and Forbes International Tower; event partners, Contact Holding, EFS Facilities Services Group, and Damac; wellness partner, Holistified; activities partners, LivHoli and Dubai Drums; food partners, Amazonas4u, House of Pops, Switch Foods, and Barakat Group; gift partners, Innara, Peaceful, Barriya, BloomSpoon, Touch of Oud, Fit Verse, Daima and No More Bottles UAE; transportation partner, BluSmart; entertainment partner, Manoth Entertainment; media partner, Rominds Production; furniture partner, Electra; plants partner, Desert Group; art partners, Evolution Events and Indigo Hotel; AI Innovation partner, Business Bay and workshop partners, Reloop and Hatta Honey.

