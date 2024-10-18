RIYADH, Saudi Arabia/PRNewswire/ -- The Future Minerals Forum (FMF), the world's leading gathering on mineral production, convened by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, will participate in the China Mining Conference and Exhibition from October 15-18, 2024, at the Tianjin Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center.

FMF will be part of Saudi Arabia's pavilion, a reflection of the Kingdom's commitment to fostering international partnerships in the mining and mineral sector. With its next edition slated for January 2025, FMF aims to use the occasion to engage leading Chinese mining and mineral companies and expand their market reach by showcasing opportunities in other jurisdictions.

China is recognized for its strategic importance as it remains the world's largest producer and consumer of minerals, particularly those essential for decarbonization technologies and industrial development. With China's expertise in mineral exploration, extraction, and advanced processing technologies, FMF will provide a platform for Chinese companies to showcase their capabilities and foster partnerships on a global scale.

According to Ali Al-Mutairi, Executive Director of Future Minerals Forum, the China Mining Conference offers a great opportunity for FMF to engage with Chinese mining companies. "We are excited to build stronger collaborations with industry leaders from across the globe, bringing them together under one roof to drive responsible and sustainable mineral supply chains." Al Mutairi added.

The fourth edition of the Future Minerals Forum will take place from January 14 – 16, 2025, in Riyadh at King Abdulaziz International Conference Center. The forum fosters international collaboration and connects industry players, governments, and investors.

Its objectives are to push the frontiers of sustainable mining practices and expand market opportunities for all participants. Chinese companies, already major investors in the global mining sector, will have access to valuable connections and growth opportunities as part of FMF's efforts to bring together the best in the industry.

Since its maiden edition in 2022, FMF has been on a growth trajectory. FMF 2024 witnessed the attendance of 75 governments at its Ministerial Roundtable (MRT), which has become the only government-led gathering on minerals. In addition, 35 international organizations and 45 global mining CEOs attended the event.

Notably, a US$20 billion worth of deals were announced at FMF24 to drive significant advancements in the mineral sector. These agreements addressed the critical mineral needs for sustainable industrial growth and green technology development.