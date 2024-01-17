As part of its focus on women in hospitality, and aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 for women empowerment, organisers The Bench will be offering complimentary passes for Saudi national women working in the Saudi hospitality sector

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 2024 edition of the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Saudi Arabia, which is set to take place at Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh from 29 April to 1 May 2024, has confirmed the first speakers for the region’s leading hospitality investment platform.

Organised by The Bench, FHS Saudi Arabia brings together the hospitality investment community’s industry leaders and decision-makers to discuss development, investment, entrepreneurship, sustainability, innovation, and human capital with insights on the continued growth of the Kingdom’s hospitality and tourism sectors.

Confirmed speakers include leaders from some of the most dynamic hospitality brands, the real estate, asset management, investment and consulting community, international media, and government representatives. Among the confirmed names are Khalid Saud Abu Haimed, Chief Executive Officer, Al Khozama Investment - host sponsors of FHS Saudi Arabia; Sultan Bader Al-Otaibi, Chief Executive Officer, Taiba Investments; Henri Giscard D’Estaing, President, Club Med; Mark De Cocinis, Chief Executive Officer, Boutique Group; Matthew Martin, Saudi Arabia Bureau Chief, Bloomberg LP; Pat Thaker, Editorial Director Middle East & Africa, The Economist Group; Thomas Emanuel, Senior Director, STR; Norah Al-Tamimi, Chief Executive Officer, Baheej; Aradhana Khowala, CEO & Founder, Aptamind Partners, and Susie Ellis, Co-Founder, Chair & CEO, Global Wellness Summit and Chair & CEO of the Global Wellness Institute.

“The agenda for FHS Saudi Arabia is shaping up very nicely and we are excited to welcome our first distinguished speakers for what is set to be a stellar line up of leaders representing the hospitality investment community in Saudi Arabia and around the world,” said Tanja Millner, Production Director at The Bench.

“Under our theme ‘Invest in Tomorrow: Today, Together,’ this year’s content tracks will include hospitality investment, industry entrepreneurship, sustainable development and human capital, including a focus on job creation and career development in the industry in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

Co-located with FHS Saudi Arabia again this year is the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF), connecting restaurant investors and operators. GRIF is a platform that provides knowledge, connections and inspiration for the restaurant investment industry globally with features like culinary tours, networking dinner and workshops.

Confirmed speakers for GRIF include Michael Flanagan, Chief Business Development Officer for Al Khozama Investment Company; Mohammed Jawa, Founder & Chairman of MJS Holding; Faisal Shaker, Co-founder & CEO of Modern food Company (MFC); Sonya Janahi, Founder and CEO of SJ Investments and Maya Delices, and Sinan Al Saady, Founder & CEO of Cool Inc.

As part of its commitment and focus on women in hospitality, organisers The Bench will be offering complimentary passes to FHS Saudi Arabia 2024 for Saudi national women leaders working in the Saudi hospitality sector. “We are delighted to introduce our #FHSWomenPower campaign this year, an initiative to champion gender diversity and women empowerment in the industry in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the region’s social and economic aspirations,” commented Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench. “We invite senior female professionals in hospitality to join us on our journey towards an inclusive and progressive hospitality landscape.”

About The Bench

The Bench has established a legacy for delivering world-leading investment forums and conferences in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. The key principle behind these platforms has remained ‘dealmaking’. Transforming the way business connect, The Bench has developed a reputation for creating high-impact meetings for the industry. For over two decades - government leaders, tourism ministries, global travel & tourism associations, the world’s most influential hospitality brands, hotel owners & investors, renowned restaurant groups, airlines & aviation authorities, destination developers, asset managers, financial groups and consultants – have been participating in The Bench’s events for their respective objectives. These include AHIC, AHIF, GRIF, FHS, AHF, IDEEA, AviaDev and RENEW –where industry players showcase their brands, position themselves as thought leaders or innovators, and connect with the right opportunities and knowledge.

Learn more on thebench.com

About FHS Saudi Arabia

Dates: 29 April – 1 May 2024

Location: Al Faisaliah Hotel, Riyadh, KSA

Sponsors: Al Faisaliah Hotel and Al Khozama Management Holdings as Host Sponsors; Baheej, Boutique Group, Hilton, Kerten Hospitality, Ministry of Tourism, NEOM, Radisson Hotel Group and Saudi Icon Company as Platinum Sponsors; Saudi Tourism Investment Company (ASFAR), Club Med, Marriott International, Millennium Hotels and Resorts and Rotana as Emerald Sponsors; Aleph Hospitality; Bits Arabia, Colliers; Compass Project Consulting, DAR Engineering, Domus Management Housing, IHCL, Knight Frank, LEVA, Minor Hotels, QUO, Rove Hotels, Shaza Hotels, Whitewater and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as Gold Sponsors; HVS, STR, Time Hotels and Voltere by egis as Silver Sponsors; Foresite Creative as GRIF-Data Partner, and Livit as GRIF’s Culinary & Concept Tour Partner

About Al Faisaliah Hotel

With an enviable location in the heart of the prestigious Olaya district, Al Faisaliah Hotel is the epitome of Arabian hospitality in Riyadh. The luxurious hotel features 325 tastefully designed rooms and suites, complemented by around-the-clock butler service, an array of exquisite dining options, an award-winning ladies-only Spa and a state-of-the-art fitness centre. The hotel’s 6,300 square meters of customisable meeting facilities have been designed to accommodate events of any size. Surrounded by Al Faisaliah Tower, Mode Mall and other Riyadh’s key attractions, Al Faisaliah Hotel is a cosmopolitan hub with Saudi charm.

About Al Khozama Investment

Al Khozama Investment (AK) is a pioneering developer and manager of premium commercial properties in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1995, the company follows a progressive and diversified business model that covers the ownership, investment and management of properties in hospitality, retail, commercial, F&B and residential sectors.

With numerous international awards garnered by company over the past 25 years, in 2019 AK Investment was named Saudi Arabia's leading luxury hospitality company by the World Travel Awards. In addition to presently managed five hotels including Al Faisaliah Hotel and Al Faisaliah Suites, Riyadh; Bay La Sun Hotel & Marina and Views Hotel & Residences, King Abdullah Economic City and Al Bustan Residences, Riyadh. For more information, visit alkhozama.com

