Cairo: Under the auspices and in the presence of H.E. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, the first edition of Africa Health ExCon will be held from June 5th to 7th at Egypt International Exhibition Center (Al Manara International Conference Center). On the sidelines of the exhibition, more than 350 exhibitors will exhibit in Africa Health ExCon Exhibition to unveil the latest advances in medical technology.



In this regard, Major General Dr. Bahaa El-Din Zidan, Chairman of the Unified Medical Procurement Authority, highlighted the importance of Africa ExCon in putting Egypt on the right track to becoming Africa’s Health Tech Hub.



Further, Africa ExCon will stimulate Egypt’s leadership role while aligning with its strategic vision and will contribute to the infrastructure development strategies implemented by the concerned authorities in the African countries to boost the quality of health care services offered to the people in Africa. The conference and exhibition bring together healthcare service providers, offering them a unique opportunity to unleash the potential of various healthcare sectors. Held under the theme: Your Gate To Innovation and Trade, Africa Health ExCon will host more than 2000 delegates representing government healthcare entities in Africa and the Middle East and industry-led key figures from more than 102 countries.



Africa Health ExCon offers ongoing training opportunities through sessions, workshops, and practical training. Further, the technical committee consisting of 29 specialized experts in the medical sector organizes 18 medical conferences consisting of 350 sessions and 20 workshops.

Africa Health ExCon is a 3-day event hosting international medical experts. The forum renders a gateway for innovation and trade in Africa and Egypt and allows global companies to represent their innovative technologies in the medical sector.

