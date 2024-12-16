Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As Dubai prepares for an influx of 8 million new residents over the next five years, the real estate and construction sectors are facing critical challenges and opportunities. At the forefront of this transformation is Dubai’s commitment to sustainability, alongside its ambitious vision to position itself as a global hub for living, investing, and working.

These themes were the focus of the Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC) Real Estate & Construction Sectorial Summit, held at the Dubai Chambers earlier this week. The event brought together leading industry professionals, investors, and policymakers to discuss the future of the UAE’s real estate and construction industries, emphasizing sustainability, innovation, and the region’s progress toward net-zero goals.

Key topics included sustainable practices for a net-zero built environment, regulatory changes affecting the real estate sector, and the growing demand for green building materials. Experts also explored challenges and opportunities in decarbonization, luxury real estate trends, and the future outlook for both residential and commercial real estate in the region.

The event commenced with a formal felicitation by Mr. Suresh Kumar, Chairman-Emeritus of IBPC Dubai followed by a keynote address by Dr. Mustafa Saasa, Chairman of Raj Group, who highlighted the UAE's rapid evolution, noting that the country has over 900 LEED-certified buildings, including the Dubai Chambers HQ, which holds a prestigious Platinum certification. “The construction and property sectors are evolving at an unprecedented pace. The industry must innovate to stay ahead of this transformation,” Dr. Saasa said.

Mr. Siddharth Balachandran, Chairman of IBPC, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing Dubai’s economic vision under the ‘D33’ agenda, which aims to double the city’s economy by 2033. “Dubai is positioning itself as a global leader for living, working, and investing. Today's discussions reflect the ongoing evolution of execution and value propositions that make Dubai a model for the region,” he stated.

The summit also featured HE Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai, who underscored the significance of the UAE-India relationship. He highlighted that the UAE is India’s third-largest trading partner, with $84 billion in bilateral trade last year, and praised the UAE’s leadership in sustainability, which serves as a global benchmark for real estate and investment.

In a dynamic fireside chat moderated by Dr. Sahitya K. Chaturvedi, IBPC Secretary General, Vivek Anand Oberoi, actor and businessman and Managing Director & Co-Founder of BnW, and Ankur Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of BnW, discussed the significant role of Indian investors in driving the UAE’s economic growth, particularly in real estate and infrastructure. Oberoi emphasized that Indian investments are fostering innovation and creating thousands of jobs, while Aggarwal pointed to the critical housing supply-demand imbalance. He warned that 80% of housing demand remains unmet, driving rental prices higher than commercial property rates, which is creating pressure on the market.

The event closed with a panel discussion titled “Rising Dubai – Balancing Growth and Readiness,” moderated by IBPC member Dr. Neelivethll Rajeev, MD of Focus Group.

Panelists included industry leaders such as Ahmed Abdulla Al Salami from Dubai Municipality, Mohammed Hussain Al Marzouqi from Emaar, Juan Roldan Martin from CAAD, and Deepthy Kamneri from the US Green Building Council. The discussion centered on the UAE’s strategic growth plans, including the need for 120,000 housing units for nationals and the goal to accommodate 12 million people by 2040. Experts also discussed the UAE's leadership in sustainability, with the country leading in green certifications, including the Dubai Chamber’s HQ being MENA’s first LEED Platinum building. Innovation in architecture and construction, driven by technology, advanced materials, and modular manufacturing, was cited as key to maintaining the UAE's global benchmark status.

The summit proved to be a significant event, offering valuable insights into the future of Dubai’s real estate and construction sectors. The discussions highlighted the city’s resilience, commitment to sustainable growth, and role as a model for the region and beyond. The event also fostered collaboration and networking, paving the way for future partnerships that will drive the UAE’s continued transformation.

The program was moderated by Ms. Neetu Choudhary, with Mr. Sama Srinivas, Convener of IBPC, delivering the vote of thanks. Mr. Sunil Sinha, a member of the Governing Board, also played a key mentorship role throughout the event.

There was also active participation from various associations and their members, including the Taxation Society of UAE, Building Material Group (BMG), Global Maharashtra Business Forum (GMBF), Indian Peoples Forum, as well as university students. Their presence highlighted a collective commitment to advancing sustainable goals in support of the vision of Viksit Bharat in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates.

About IBPC

IBPC Dubai is the largest association of Indian businessmen and professionals established under the aegis of Dubai Chambers.

Today, India is amongst the top 2 trading partners for UAE and conversely, for India, UAE is amongst its top 3 trading partners. Both countries have an ambition to grow this bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2025.

IBPC Dubai plays the important role of a trusted facilitator in India-UAE bilateral trade and economic relationship. It acts as the catalyst for UAE nationals to understand how to expand in India and for Indian businesses to establish a footprint in UAE. IBPC Dubai strives to do so through its vast network of businessmen and professionals in both regions and also through strong relationships with governments and key industry bodies of both countries.