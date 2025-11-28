Inaugural Student Project Showcase offers a glimpse into the future of built-environment

Student Talks’ Stage gives young construction professionals the tools needed to succeed in the industry

​​​​​​​Dubai, UAE: The final day of Big 5 Global at Dubai World Trade Centre today hosted the inaugural Student Project Showcase, featuring creative structural designs from university students from across the region. Offering a glimpse into the future of the built-environment, the showcase aimed to provide students, recent graduates and young professionals with a space to demonstrate their talents, gain industry insights and career guidance and capitalize on valuable networking opportunities that could help kick-start their careers.

Among the standout entries was CORALS, an ambitious 11,000-square-metre hotel, research and visitor centre conceived for Umm Al Quwain and presented by Meera AlHawai from American University Dubai. Exploring the preservation, restoration and revival of coral reef ecosystems, the project uses biomimicry, 3D printed modules and sustainable materials such as eco-conscious concrete, while engaging communities, researchers and policymakers in collaborative conservation efforts.

“Big 5 Global has given me a stage where inspiration meets opportunity,” said AlHawai. “A space where my vision of preserving coral reef ecosystems through architecture can spark dialogue, innovation and responsibility. Inspired by nature’s resilience, my ‘CORALS’ project speaks not only to designers and environmental advocates but to anyone who believes architecture can restore, protect and heal.”

Meanwhile, HERA, a women's community centre designed by Hana Hashir from Canadian University Dubai, is dedicated to celebrating women's empowerment and growth. The project envisions a wellness space for learning, healing and community building, creating opportunities for women to connect within an inclusive, supportive environment. Both projects demonstrate the emerging generation's commitment to sustainability, social impact and innovative problem-solving in architecture and construction.

Industry veteran shares royal insights with the next generation

Opening the inaugural Student Talks’ Stage on the final day, Carl Wamsley, Chief Operating Officer of AASA Group, delivered an inspiring address to aspiring construction professionals. Drawing on his 29 years of international experience, he explained how the next-gen can chart their own course for success in the sector's ever-evolving landscape.

Having led large-scale construction projects across seven countries and four continents, Wamsley brought a wealth of practical insight and knowledge. As founder of Construction Mentor, an initiative established during the COVID-19 pandemic that supports more than 600 construction professionals worldwide, he emphasized industry success extends far beyond technical competence.

Wamsley advised young professionals to focus on crafting concise CVs, embracing problem-solving, and developing a positive reputation, explaining that such actions and attributes often matter as much as academic credentials. Candidly sharing personal lessons from his career, he highlighted the importance of seizing opportunities and learning from setbacks.

“Personal branding, reliability and a passion for continuous improvement are essential,” he noted, encouraging graduates and early-career professionals to be proactive, confident and open to mentorship. Wamsley urged attendees to leverage resources from organizations such as the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) and to actively seek guidance as they begin their careers.

"In 2013, I led the Dubai Airshow relocation to Al Maktoum Airport and earned access to the Royal Pavilion, but fear and lack of confidence stopped me from engaging with the royal family, which I regretted immediately,” he said. “Three years later, working on a special project for His Highness [Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan], President of the UAE, I refused to repeat that mistake. I met His Highness four times and took complete advantage of the opportunity.

“You're at the early stages of your careers with your whole lives ahead. The construction industry is fantastic, challenging and exciting; take full advantage of every moment.”

Later in the afternoon, Ntando Teddy Khuzwayo, Membership and Education Lead for Sub-Saharan Africa at CIOB, reiterated the importance of personal branding and creating a strong candidate profile that includes skills, experience, achievements and networks. Adding that the CIOB offers free continual personal development (CPD) courses in leadership, teamwork and personal branding, he encouraged students to embrace LinkedIn and engage in professional networks.

“Your network is your net worth,” said Khuzwayo. “Who you know today might play a very important role in your future personal brand, so work to build your brand at all times. As a student, if you’re given an A, make a lot of noise about it. Shout-out to yourself on LinkedIn. Share these experiences because they help build your candidate profile and impact your professional network.”

BAUER celebrates fifteen years of partnership with Big 5 Global, reports strong regional growth

BAUER's continued commitment to the Middle Eastern market was evident at this year's Big 5 Global, marking the company's 15-plus consecutive years of participation. The foundation engineering specialist has already confirmed its participation for 2026 and intends to increase its presence. Led on-the-ground by Hermann Schrattenthaler, BAUER's Regional Director for Africa and the Middle East, the company showcased its innovative drilling technology, displaying one of its largest rigs, capable of drilling to a depth of more than 80 metres.

Shahram Houshmandfard, Managing Director of Bauer's local entity BAUER Equipment Gulf, highlighted the exhibition's strong commercial success: “Big 5 Global is a key platform for us, giving us the opportunity to showcase one of our best equipments, fully customized for foundation work in this region. During this edition, we closed a multimillion-euro deal, sold five machines with more under negotiation and handed over one of our flagships, the BAUER BG45, on the first day.”

The company reported significantly increased visitor traffic at both its indoor and outdoor exhibitions, prompting plans to expand its exhibition space in 2026. Schrattenhaler added: “Drawing on my extensive experience in this market, I can confidently say that momentum in Abu Dhabi and Dubai is strong again, and we anticipate continued growth through the upcoming years. We will be back next year for sure, bigger and stronger.”

Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events, said: “As we wrap up another successful edition, Big 5 Global has again proven its stature as one of the leading events to network and conduct real, tangible business that can impact how the industry will evolve for years to come.

"It has also been enlightening to spend time with the next generation of architecture and construction professionals and see first-hand some of the incredible creations on display at our inaugural Student Project Showcase. It is by offering these bright young minds an opportunity to grow their network and showcase their ideas that the future of the industry can continue to develop and improve.”

