MIAMI, Florida – Day 2 of FII PRIORITY Miami witnessed conversations about the ways in which the global economic outlook is being reshaped in real time by disruption, and how capital adapting and reinventing accordingly.

Across the day’s plenary sessions, speakers provided insight into markets, investment strategy and economic direction, addressing geopolitical instability, energy volatility, supply chain fragmentation and the transformative impact of artificial intelligence.

Building cities as investment systems

The day opened with a focus on green urban development, where speakers reframed cities as integrated, long-term investment platforms. Michael Dyke, Chief Executive Officer, New Murabba, said:

“We are not just creating a collection of assets, we are building a place where people genuinely want to live, work, and play, which fundamentally changes how you think about urban development.”

Redefining asset management in an era of disruption

In ‘Redefining Asset Management Amid Constant Change’, the audience heard how the industry is being reshaped by technology, scale and structural market shifts. Yie-Hsin Hung, President & Chief Executive Officer, State Street Investment Management, said:

“AI enables mass customization at scale at much lower cost, and ultimately those companies that can harness these technologies to build sustainable advantage and compound value over time are the ones that will endure.”

Global economic outlook: volatility beneath the surface

In a panel on the “World Economic Outlook” Josh Harris, Founder, 26North, warned:

“In today’s environment, you have to move very slowly, stay focused on high quality assets, and be ready with capital, because we are at the beginning of a period where volatility is rising significantly after years of stability.”

Aerospace and industrial scale: the next investment supercycle

In discussions on aerospace, speakers highlighted the sector as a strategic growth engine tied to industrial policy and global supply chains. Éric Martel, President & Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier, said:

“Commercial aviation demand is projected to double over the next 20 years, reshaping supply chains, capital flows, and industrial priorities.”

Investing in nations in a fragmented world

A recurring theme across sessions was how investors are reassessing what it means to invest in a nation. Capital is increasingly flowing toward markets that demonstrate:

Policy clarity and regulatory stability

Execution capability at scale

Alignment between public and private sector priorities

Critical minerals: the new strategic frontier

The race for critical minerals was framed as an important issue for the global economy, underpinning energy transition, AI infrastructure and industrial growth.

Infrastructure, travel and shifting demand patterns

Speakers also provided real-time insight into how geopolitical disruption is reshaping global industries. Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, Chairman, World Travel & Tourism Council, said:

“Cruising depends a lot on the cost of fuel… it makes a big difference.”

Alejandro Reynal, President & Chief Executive Officer, Four Seasons, added:

“The short-term impact in the region is direct and impactful… I remain bullish, optimistic about the region and the future prospects.”

Sport, entertainment and compute

After the lunch break, the Friday afternoon programme looked at new engines of growth and influence.

“Which Compute Hubs Will Win the Next Wave of AI?” examined the global race to dominate AI infrastructure, highlighting how energy, data, and sovereign ambition are converging to determine the next centres of economic power.

In “Building a Worldwide Mythology, Not Just a Blockbuster”, David Maisel, Founding Partner of Mythos Studios, revealed how long-term value creation is increasingly tied to the ability to build enduring intellectual property and cultural franchises that transcend markets and platforms.

The panels concluded with Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA talking about "the biggest show on earth", the FIFA World Cup. Explaining the economic, cultural and human impact of the great game, he brought onto stage football legend Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima.

Presidential Address

Day 2 concluded with an address to the FII Institute community by Donald J. Trump, 45th and 47th President of the United States of America.

About FII Institute

The FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Through its THINK, XCHANGE, and ACT pillars, the Institute fosters great ideas, empowers innovators, and invests in scalable solutions across critical sectors including AI and robotics, sustainability, healthcare, and education.

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