Several technologies will be discussed in depth at this year’s returning FESPA event as the future of the region’s print industry takes centre stage

FESPA Middle East will take place from 20 – 22 January 2025 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre

Dubai, UAE: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming an integral aspect of the evolving print landscape in the Middle East. The impact of this groundbreaking technology on several business verticals, including sales, marketing, leadership operations, and production, will be discussed in depth during the session Welcome to the Future: AI Lab, part of the conference programme at FESPA Middle East.

Taking place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre from 20 to 22 January 2025, FESPA, the leading event in the region for the global speciality print and signage industries, will bring together industry professionals from around the world to discuss how AI is revolutionising the print business in the region.

They include Ian Swarbrick, Managing Director of XL MEA and the designers of the AI Lab, Carlo Pepe and Rob Hayes, Co-Founders & AI Business Consultants of Koshima. Together, the trio have created the joint venture (JV), XL Koshima.

Speaking ahead of the event, Hayes outlined how AI is revolutionising the print business and why adopting AI technology has become increasingly prevalent in the region, he said: “The adoption of AI technologies is currently driven by a strong Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) among businesses eager to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

“This urgency often leads to challenges in identifying the most effective AI use cases that align with their specific organisational needs and industry demands. Companies are keen to learn more about AI applications within their functions or sectors but frequently lack a comprehensive understanding that spans across different areas of their business.”

As part of the AI Lab, delegates will learn how AI can identify new leads, forecast sales, and personalise customer interaction. It will also explore AI-driven tools that analyse consumer behaviour and help create hyper-targeted campaigns to optimise marketing spending. AI in leadership and how the technology is supporting decision-making and planning will form a key part of the session while addressing the role of AI in operations and production and how it is streamlining workflows, improving quality control, and driving cost savings in the printing processes will be highlighted.

“The development, introduction, and availability of Large Language Models (LLMs) to the mass market just over two years ago have been a game-changer. These advanced AI models have a broad impact beyond reducing waste and enhancing production speeds. They enable businesses to gather and analyse data more effectively, leading to significant operational improvements across various aspects of the organisation,” added Hayes.

“By leveraging AI, companies can develop new products, services, and business models that differentiate them in the marketplace,” he added.

In addition to the Welcome to the Future: AI Lab session, a series of new technology and future vision-related fireside chats, panel discussions and presentations will take place as part of FESPA Middle East’s conference offering. Sessions scheduled include The Power of AI: Fireside Chat, Technological Advances for More Sustainable Printing, Introduction to AI: What Is It, What Do We Think It Is and Why We Should Embrace It, Seizing the Advantage: Turning the Data Revolution into Market Leadership, and Pressing Ahead: The Future of Print in the Middle East, all of which will take place throughout the three-day event.

Bazil Cassim, Regional Manager (Middle East & Africa), FESPA, commented: “Technology, particularly the transformative potential of AI, is revolutionising the printing industry by driving innovation, efficiency, and personalisation. From streamlining production processes to enabling data-driven decision-making, AI empowers businesses to meet their customers' evolving demands more effectively.

“At FESPA Middle East, we are committed to equipping the printing community with the insights and knowledge they need to harness these advancements. Through our events, we provide a platform for industry professionals to connect, share best practices, and explore cutting-edge solutions that will shape the future of print in the region."

For more information on the conference sessions or to register for free using promo code FMEM505, please go to www.fespamiddleeast.com.

About FESPA

Founded in 1962, FESPA is a global federation of Associations for the screen printing, digital printing and textile printing community. FESPA’s dual aim is to promote screen printing and digital imaging and to share knowledge about screen and digital printing with its members across the world, helping them to grow their businesses and learn about the latest developments in their fast-growing industries.

FESPA Profit for Purpose

Profit for Purpose is FESPA’s international reinvestment programme, which uses revenue from FESPA events to support the global speciality print community to achieve sustainable and profitable growth through four key pillars - education, inspiration, expansion and connection. The programme delivers high-quality products and services for printers worldwide, including market research, seminars, summits, congresses, educational guides and features, and supporting grassroots projects in developing markets. For more information, visit www.fespa.com/en/about/profit-for-purpose.

Forthcoming FESPA events include:

FESPA Africa 2024, 11 – 13 September 2024, Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa

FESPA Eurasia 2024, 11 – 14 September 2024, Istanbul Expo Centre, Istanbul

FESPA Mexico 2024, 26 – 28 September 2024, Centro Citibanamex, Mexico City

WrapFest 2024, 3 - 4 October 2024, Silverstone Race Circuit, UK

FESPA Middle East 2025, 20 – 22 January 2025, The Dubai Exhibition Centre, Dubai, UAE

FESPA Brasil 2025, 17 – 20 March 2025, Expo Centre Norte, Sao Paulo

FESPA Global Print Expo 2025, 06-09 May 2025, Messe Berlin, Berlin

European Sign Expo 2025, 06-09 May 2025, Messe Berlin, Berlin

Personalisation Experience 2025, 06-09 May 2025, Messe Berlin, Berlin

FESPA Awards 2025, 06-09 May 2025, Messe Berlin, Berlin

