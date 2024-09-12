Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is excited to announce the first-ever Ladies Run on Saturday, September 21, 2024. This unique event invites women of all fitness levels to participate in an exhilarating run that starts and finishes inside the iconic Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

The course will take runners on a spectacular 2.5km loop through the theme park, offering participants a chance to explore the vibrant surroundings and experience the thrill of running in cool air-conditioned comfort. The route will lead runners from Ferrari World Abu Dhabi into Yas Mall, before circling back to the finish line in the stunning Italian Village within the world’s leading theme park.

Participants can choose from three race categories: 2.5km, 5km or 10km, catering to all fitness levels and goals. A special 200m Ferrari Sprint is also available for those seeking a shorter burst of excitement. All who attend can look forward to great entertainment throughout the event by a DJ, who will keep the energy high during the medal ceremony. Additional entertainment includes a photo opportunity and prize giveaway. Participants in the race can also take advantage of a special offer, with park tickets available at 20% off on September 21 for those looking to enjoy the thrilling rides on the day of the event.

The 2.5km race is priced at AED 65, while the other distances are available for AED 95. The entry fee includes an exclusive Ladies Run T-shirt (subject to availability and sizing) and a custom Ladies Run finisher’s medal featuring the Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi logo for all participants. Guests should arrive to register at 6:00 am as all the races starts 7:00 am on awards.

This inaugural not-to-be-missed event promises to be a memorable experience, combining fitness, fun and the unique atmosphere of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

For more information and to register for the Ladies Run at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, please visit the following website.

