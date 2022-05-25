Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Nadia Ibrahim, Farnek’s Associate Director of Sustainability, underscored the company’s smart and green facilities management credentials when she took to the stage during the opening day of The Hotel Show, which is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre until 26 May 2022.

As part of the session, Sustainable Procurement – a 360 overview of ESG compliant procurement, Ibrahim outlined the importance of ensuring environmental, social and governance (ESG) in procurement by highlighting, amongst other factors, the importance of responsible sourcing.

She said: “We work with many clients and manage more than 2,000 suppliers, so ESG is an integrated and integral part of our corporate values. We ensure that we responsibly procure products and services on behalf of our clients, suppliers, and employees while recognising and awarding those committed to ESG practices.”

In addition, Ibrahim also outlined the importance of the tourism and hospitality sector adopting a net-zero strategy, to positively impact climate change to meet the environmental demands of various stakeholders, including customers.

Other distinguished panel members included representatives from Accor, Kerten Hospitality, Premier Inn Middle East, and the consultancy AESG.

The discussion focused on how companies are now more accountable for their sourcing and how ESG has become a key element of every department and division within the hotel sector. The traditional role of procurement officers was also discussed, and it was noted they have now become one of the key drivers of sustainability. However, it was agreed that there is still more work to be done in this sector.

For its part, Farnek recently unveiled a roadmap to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050, in line with the UAE’s strategic initiative, announced in October last year. Using 2021 as a baseline, Farnek consultants have already identified the scope and boundaries to accurately measure its carbon footprint.

In addition to building performance, which includes energy and water consumption, Farnek also considers employee travel, logistics, purchased goods and services, and waste disposal, while focusing on recycling, renewables and other lower-carbon alternatives.

“Transparency, gauging progress and making adjustments will be important factors to the success of achieving our net-zero ambitions,” said Ibrahim. “We are confident that within the next five years, we will have reduced our electricity, water, refrigerants and fuel consumption by 30%, cut our waste by 10% and lower emissions associated with purchased goods and services by 5%,” she added.

In 2031 Farnek’s objective is to decrease its emissions in these categories by up to 50%, and by 2048 its carbon footprint will have been cut by up to 90% overall.

Market-leading and multi-award-winning Farnek has been a long-term advocate of sustainability, the company is the preferred partner in the Middle East for Green Globe Certification, the premier worldwide sustainability management system and certification for the hospitality, travel and tourism industry.

Farnek has also developed an in-house, online solution called Optimizer which can carry out and benchmark total energy, water and waste audit for building owners and managers.

As part of the company’s overall participation at the event, Farnek is also showcasing its dedicated standalone hotel management company, ‘Trendz’, offering a unique 360-degree service for hotel owners and operating companies, with a focus on sustainability, technology and outsourcing, three of the most important trends in hospitality today.

In terms of technology, Farnek has developed an in-house app called ‘Flexi-Guest’, which digitalises the guest journey from pre-arrival to check out. The app interfaces with a hotel’s property management system (PMS), affording guests a whole suite of services, automated electronic updates and alerts to the guest, as well as e-registration documents, e-invoices and e-receipts, all in one convenient space.

Farnek’s HITEK digital solution will also be showcased. Able to integrate with Building Management Systems (BMS), it is fully equipped to identify, design, deliver, and finance energy reduction for and on behalf of building owners, creating more cost-effective buildings and a cleaner environment.

The Farnek stand can be found in Hall 1 of The Hotel Show.

