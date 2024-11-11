Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Summit confirms Abu Dhabi’s position as a global food security leader

Abu Dhabi: The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), a specialised Agency of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which has 41 member states, have announced their support for the inaugural Global Food Security Summit (GFSS), which will be hosted by Abu Dhabi on 26-28 November 2024 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, President of the Presidency Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

Organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with ADAFSA and with the support of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and the UAE Food and Beverage Manufacturers Group, the Summit is a pioneering event designed to address the growing food security challenges with a particular emphasis on the African continent. Taking place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the Summit will gather decision-makers and experts from around the world to discuss innovation in the global food sector and outline strategic pathways to integrate best practices in food production in countries most vulnerable to food crises exacerbated by climate change.

His Excellency Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director General of ADAFSA, praised the FAO’s and IOFS’s endorsement of the Summit, saying: “We are delighted, to have the support of FAO and IOFS, our key partners in addressing food security challenges at the global level, especially in the African continent that is the focus of the Summit.”

His Excellency added: “This partnership represents an excellent opportunity to enhance international cooperation in the field of agriculture and food security. We also believe that exchanging knowledge and experiences between global stakeholders is the only way to overcome the increasing challenges being faced by the agricultural sector. Given the ongoing risks posed by climate change and increasing pressures on natural resources, it is essential that global efforts be effectively combined to ensure sustainable food security.”

His Excellency also observed that “our commitment goes beyond simply enhancing agricultural productivity, as it extends to the pursuit of comprehensive and sustainable development that ensures the advance of local communities and enhances their quality of life. Through this Summit, we aim to lay strong foundations for strategic partnerships that will advance innovation and promote the adoption of best practices in agricultural sectors around the world.”

His Excellency Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: "The Global Food Security Summit highlights the UAE's commitment to addressing the pressing challenges of food security on a global scale. This event serves as a vital platform for leaders, experts, and innovators to collaborate on innovative solutions, with a particular focus on regions most impacted by food crises. The involvement of organisations like the FAO and IOFS underscores the significance of this summit in shaping the future of food security. Through initiatives like this, Abu Dhabi and UAE are fostering critical partnerships and driving sustainable practices that will strengthen global food systems and resilience."

Kayan Akram Jaff, Head of Mission of the FAO Subregional Office for GCC states and Yemen, stated: “As of 2023, around28.9 per cent of the world's population - 2.33 billion people-are experience moderate or severe food insecurity, underscoring a troubling rise in global hunger levels. -. Our report, The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2024, indicates that low-income countries have the highest rates of food insecurity, with 71.5 percent of their populations unable to afford healthy diets.. Africa, where one in five people is affected by hunger, remains particularly vulnerable and requires intensified efforts to combat food insecurity. The inaugural Global Food Security Summit in Abu Dhabi provides a platform for the international community to discuss these challenges and identify opportunities to enhance food security.

His Excellency Ambassador Berik Aryn, Director General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security, said emphasised: ‘We are sparing no effort to promote sustainable food security in all OIC Member States, and this can only be achieved through a multifaceted approach that includes socio-economic development and systematic promotion of targeted programmes. The Global Food Security Summit in Abu Dhabi is an important platform for all Member States to coordinate their efforts to develop plans and pathways for sustainable food production that will benefit not only Africa, but the entire world.’

Mr Saleh Lootah, Chairman of the UAE Food and Beverage Manufacturers Group, said: “Since the announcement of the Global Food Security Summit, we have been doing our utmost to engage prominent organisations and leaders to join us to share their insights and knowledge with Summit participants. We are delighted to have the FAO and the IOFS working closely with us to address the urgent issue of food insecurity that affects the lives of millions of people around the world. Their support is additional testament to Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovative ideas that will help achieve UN Sustainable Development Goal 2: Zero Hunger.”

According to recent UN reports, more than one billion people in Africa suffer from difficulty affording healthy food. Approximately 30% of children on the continent suffer from stunting due to malnutrition. With 20% of the total African population suffering from malnutrition, and estimates indicating that 868 million of the continent’s people suffer from moderate or severe food insecurity, finding actionable solutions is crucial.

The Global Food Security Summit will leverage the intersections of climate-smart agriculture, modern technology, aid, food production technologies and supply chain management among others to explore ways to solve food insecurity. The FAO and the IOFS will also share their invaluable wealth of knowledge to develop a solid framework for enhancing food security.

The Summit aims to help build a sustainable global food system through dialogue and concrete action as guided by the legacy of the UAE’s founding father Sheikh Zayed – may God rest his soul – who attached great importance to food security and environmental preservation.

The Summit will bring together experts and decision-makers from the government and private sectors, as well as relevant international and civil society organisations, to discuss innovative solutions to strengthen the global food security ecosystem. In addition to building partnerships with governments, the private sector and multilateral entities to address food security challenges and identify innovative solutions, the Summit also aims to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for managing dialogues, discussions and initiatives in this critically important area.