Abu Dhabi — The Family Office Summit marked a monumental gathering, bringing together 275 attendees from nearly 90 family offices, over 50 family holdings, and numerous other financial leaders. This premier event has not only strengthened the region’s position as a hub for investment but also showcased its ability to foster meaningful connections and thought-provoking discussions.

“This journey hasn’t been easy, but seeing the energy in the room and the meaningful connections formed reminds me why I love what I do,” said Obediah Ayton, Chairman of the Family Office Summit. “Hosting 32 family offices who had never visited the UAE before is a milestone that underscores our mission to build stronger networks and push boundaries together.”

Celebrating the UAE’s 53rd National Day and coinciding with Abu Dhabi Finance Week and Formula 1, the event highlighted the UAE’s global appeal as an investment destination. The summit saw participation from 86 family offices, including 32 making their debut in the UAE, alongside 53 family holdings, 41 buy-side mid-market firms, five sovereign wealth funds and pension funds, 30 ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWs), and 50 summit partners and team members.

The summit featured 13 dynamic panel discussions addressing diverse investment topics such as biological engineering, water recycling, hydrogen aviation, food security, energy, and tariffs. “The discussions were as diverse as they were forward-thinking,” said Bill Saad, Chairman of Jota2 Group. “The energy in the room was unmatched, and the ideas exchanged were transformative.”

One panelist highlighted the principles of successful investment: “Success comes from people, innovation, and perseverance. It’s about assembling the best teams, challenging them to excel, and helping them stay resilient through inevitable challenges.” Another key topic was the importance of intra-generational wealth transfer. “Pass assets down, not problems. Plan this early,” a panelist emphasized, sparking critical discussions on legacy planning.

The event hosted first-time speakers in the UAE, including representatives from Adi Dassler’s Family Office, Veddis Family Office, and 1707 Capital. Dillon Lawson-Johnston, a member of the Guggenheim family, shared, “It is my first time to the UAE, and I am also here to visit our museum in Abu Dhabi.” Discussions on China’s deflationary exports, bitcoin’s potential as a portfolio diversifier, and hydrogen aviation set the tone for groundbreaking investment strategies.

The Family Office Summit, which has been running for 18 months and has already hosted four successful events, will make its Dubai debut on February 25, 2025. “This is just the beginning,” added Ayton. “We look forward to continuing this journey of innovation, collaboration, and growth.”

For more information about the upcoming summit in Dubai, visit Family Office Summit.

Family Office Summit: Creating a New Standard for Family Office Events

The Family Office Summit, since its inauguration quickly attracted significant attention. With a format that promotes high-quality, organic interactions rather than the conventional sponsor-driven model, the summit has redefined family office networking. The event is marked by its interactive setting, with high tables and chairs instead of traditional round tables, encouraging dynamic, on-your-feet discussions. This setup aligns with Obediah’s belief that meaningful connections are best forged through active engagement rather than passive observation.

Unlike other events, the Family Office Summit is curated to support genuine, impactful networking by bringing together global family offices under one roof. With an emphasis on smaller, targeted gatherings and learning-focused events, the summit enables attendees to delve into relevant topics, fostering collaboration in a rapidly evolving wealth management landscape. Obediah’s commitment to personalized interactions ensures that each participant connects with like-minded professionals, aligning the summit's ethos with the UAE’s unique, people-first culture.

About Sandstone Media:

Sandstone Media is a forward-thinking PR, media solutions and communications agency based in the UAE that is committed to excellence and offers a spectrum of integrated services, including strategic communications, media solutions and digital innovation. Sandstone Media focuses on the transformative

power of storytelling and dedicates its expert team to crafting narratives that resonate and captivate audiences. Website: https://www.sandstonemedia.ae/