Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah and Microtec Educational Services have joined forces to bolster cooperation in the educational and professional exhibitions and conferences sectors.

The two entities signed a partnership agreement to organize joint events within the International Education Show hosted by the Centre, in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the Ministry of Education (MoE), and the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA).

As per the agreement, Expo Centre Sharjah will host India's renowned Career Journey Exhibition on the sidelines of the 19th International Education Show from October 11 to 14, 2023. This comes in line with the Centre's commitment to offering the show significant international events that enhance its leading position on local and global platforms.

The signing ceremony took place at Expo Centre Sharjah and was attended by HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, and Shibu K Mohammed, CEO of Microtec Educational Services, as well as several officials from both parties.

Speaking on the occasion, HE Al Midfa said: "Our cooperation agreement with Microtec Educational Group reflects Expo Centre’s commitment to developing the International Education Show and maintaining its status as a leading event in the education sector within the country and the region. The inclusion of the 'Career Journey ' exhibition will be a valuable addition, leveraging the expertise of its organizers to offer specialized sessions, seminars, and workshops that meet the needs of thousands of students and interested individuals. It will also provide an opportunity to showcase various universities, colleges, educational institutions, and boarding schools in India, as well as global job opportunities across different universities.".

For his part, Shibu K. Mohammed welcomed the signing of the agreement, stating that it marks a new phase of collaboration between the two parties that strengthens bilateral relations, documents best practices, and promotes the exchange of expertise and experiences in specialized education exhibitions.

He emphasized the significance of the agreement in enabling Microtec Educational Group to enhance its participation in the International Education Exhibition, "a global platform for discovering the latest developments and advancements in the education sector."

-Ends-

