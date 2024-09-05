Dubai, UAE: Business owners and tech enthusiasts alike won’t want to miss this as Hyperfusion, the leading AI computing solutions provider in the Middle East, is set to unveil its latest advancements in the field at the highly anticipated Dubai AI and Web3 Festival 2024. The event, hosted at Madinat Jumeirah on September 11th and 12th, will serve as a dynamic platform for Hyperfusion to showcase its groundbreaking technology solutions tailored to accelerate AI transformations for enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions.

As a proud homegrown company, Hyperfusion is dedicated to helping businesses unlock the power of AI with locally powered, high-performance computing solutions. With data sovereignty and security at the core of its operations, Hyperfusion provides a secure and compliant platform that adheres to regional data laws, ensuring that AI solutions are both innovative and reliable. Boasting the largest AI computing capacity in the Middle East, Hyperfusion is pioneering the AI revolution across the GCC region.

What to Expect at the Hyperfusion Booth

Visitors to the Hyperfusion booth will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the impressive range of AI-powered GPU capabilities and the unique tech solutions that the company offers. Showcasing its leading technology and demystifying the process of working with AI, Hyperfusion’s booth is a must-visit destination for attendees interested in the future of artificial intelligence.

At the heart of the booth, Hyperfusion will present its high-performance GPU technology, offering a compelling glimpse into the power of AI-driven computing. This display will allow attendees to witness the robust GPU capabilities Hyperfusion provides, which are essential for training complex machine learning (ML) and large language models (LLM). Demonstrating how flexible and easy it is to work with the computing capability, at the event, people can immediately install a free Arabic LLM chatbot from Hyperfusion to query their own company data sets.

The booth will also feature interactive AI displays, designed to provide a real-time, immersive experience. Attendees can engage with these displays to gain a hands-on understanding of this innovative technology and the impact it can have on various industries, giving businesses an excellent opportunity to explore how they can integrate AI into their operations, guided by Hyperfusion’s team of experts.

Experts in the Field

Hyperfusion’s CEO, Quentin Reyes, will be leading an engaging panel discussion on the transformative potential of AI in the region during the festival, where he will delve into Hyperfusion’s strategic vision and the future of AI. Additionally, visitors are encouraged to attend the keynote address, where they can learn more about the company’s latest innovations and its role in shaping the AI landscape in the UAE.

At the booth, Hyperfusion’s sales and technical teams will be on hand as well to discuss the company’s offerings, which range from hardware and software solutions to consulting support. This is the perfect chance to sign up for tailored consultations to understand how Hyperfusion can help accelerate your AI-led transformation journeys.

What Makes Hyperfusion Unique

Hyperfusion is the only company in the region offering such advanced GPU power specifically for AI. With the largest capacity in the Middle East and ranked #6 globally, Hyperfusion is uniquely positioned to provide solutions to the local market. By focusing on local needs and data laws, Hyperfusion offers flexibility, reduced costs, and unparalleled customer service, making it the go-to partner for AI transformations.



A Meeting on the Best and Brightest Minds

The Dubai AI and Web3 Festival 2024 is set to be a premier event bringing together global leaders, innovators, and tech enthusiasts to explore the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and decentralised technologies. Organised by the Dubai AI Campus, the festival will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive demonstrations, and exhibitions from over 20 global unicorns, government agencies, and top venture capitalists. Attendees can expect to experience cutting-edge AI and Web3 innovations firsthand, network with industry experts, and explore new opportunities to drive digital transformation and economic growth in the region.

Attendees are encouraged to visit Hyperfusion’s booth to witness how its state-of-the-art technology is real, accessible, and ready to be deployed from its UAE-based data centres, while also engaging with the interactive displays, and discussing your AI aspirations with experts.

Hyperfusion is not just another tech provider it’s a catalyst for the AI revolution in the Middle East. For more information about Hyperfusion, visit www.hyperfusion.io, and to secure your passes for the upcoming event, please visit www.dubaiaiweb3festival.com.