Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: At the 3rd Edition of the CX & Loyalty Summit recently held in Riyadh, experts highlighted the importance of enhancing customer service for business growth by creating intuitive and responsive experiences. Organized by Verve Management, a prominent B2B event management company in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, the summit focused on Saudi Vision 2030 as a driving force for CX improvements, fostering innovation, and implementing customer-centric technology solutions. The event underscored the significance of strong customer experience, employee experience, and effective customer loyalty program management in building lasting relationships and achieving sustainable growth.

This year, the winners at 3rd Edition of the CX & Loyalty summit, are: Best Contact Center Team of the Year award: the winner is Kudu Company for Food and Catering. Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year award, the winner is: Hewar Group. Best Banking Customer Experience award, the winner is Saudi Awwal Bank. Best use of social media & Communication Strategy award , the winner is Kudu Company for Food and Catering. Best B2B Customer Experience award, the winner is FLOW Progressive Logistics. Best CX Digital Transformation/CX Solution award, the winner is Solutions by ste. Best Experience in Mobile Banking award, the winner is Alrajhi Bank. Best Measurement in Customer Experience award, the winner is Saudi Awwal Bank. Best VoC Strategy/Transformation award, the winner is STC TV. Best Loyalty Management Platform award the winner is Kudu Company for Food and Catering. Best Customer Centric Culture award, the winner is Petromin Nissan . Women CX Professional of the Year award, the winner is Lujain Aljuhani, Customer Experience Manager, FLOW Progressive Logistics . CX Leader of the Year award, the winner is Abdulmohsen Al Mulhem, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, Bank Albilad.

Hassan Mohammad, Chief Innovation Officer and Co-founder of CXSA Institute, said, "This summit helps organizations make customer-centricity their strategic game changer," he noted, emphasizing the importance of developing skills and confidence in applying customer experience techniques.

Mohammed Sajeini, Head of Marketing and Loyalty at AROYA Cruise, echoed this sentiment, noting the importance of customer-centric strategies in fostering loyalty. "The insights shared at the summit reaffirm our commitment to tailoring every customer experience to be enriching and unforgettable," he remarked.

Zahra Al Samara, Director of Customer Operations & Customer Experience at Intigral, highlighted the necessity for businesses to evolve with customer demands. "A satisfied customer is the cornerstone of loyalty and growth," she said, stressing the need for intuitive and responsive experiences.

Lastly, Farhat Ullah, IT Director at Al Hokair Group-Majd Food, highlighted the transformative potential of technology in enhancing customer journeys. "The CX & Loyalty Summit has shown how integrating cutting-edge IT solutions can ensure that every customer journey is seamless and rewarding," he stated.