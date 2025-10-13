Dubai, UAE: Reflecting Expand North Star’s international significance as the world’s largest startup and investor event, part of GITEX GLOBAL, the show’s 10th anniversary edition has attracted over 2,000 startups and 1,200 investors from more than 100 countries, including Brazil as a Country Partner, and all-new participation from Ecuador and Chile. With global venture capital investment totalling US$368 billion in 20241, the show’s role in helping to scale the worldwide digital ecosystem has become increasingly important.

Expand North Star’s four-day programme, running from 12-15 October, was created to elevate funding, scaling, and deal-flow levels to new heights catalysing new partnerships and driving inclusive digital growth across emerging AI economies.

Building Bridges to Brazil, and Beyond

As the show’s first ever official Country Partner, Brazil is well represented, with over 50 of the country’s most dynamic startups exhibiting at Expand North Star 2025. Tatiana Riera, Chief Operating Officer at the Dubai Office of ApexBrasil, Brazil’s national trade and investment promotion agency, highlighted the UAE’s crucial role in fostering innovation and building international partnerships in her opening remarks at Expand North Star on 12 October.

She said: “Today, Brazil is home to one of the world’s biggest ecosystems for startups, venture capital and private equity, with more than 20,000 in the country. ApexBrasil is at Expand North Star to build bridges between Brazil and all over the world – especially here in Dubai. Dubai Chamber is one of our greatest partners, which is why the event is so important for us. It's not just about showcasing startups, but also about co-creating the future between Brazil and UAE, and between Brazil and the rest of the world – that's our agenda at Expand North Star.”

New Exhibitors, New Markets

Since the inaugural edition in 2016, Expand North Star has continued to expand its global footprint and reputation, drawing founders, investors, entrepreneurs, business execs, and strategic public-private partners from across the globe, including all-new countries.

One of these first-time exhibitors is Ecuador. Speaking at Expand North Star, Mr Felipe Ribadeneira – Ecuadorian Ambassador to the UAE, said it was important for Ecuador to be present at GITEX. “We’re proud to showcase more than 22 Ecuadorian companies, including 20 startups, offering solutions from AI-driven banking to advanced medical technologies,” he said.

“Dubai and the UAE are investing boldly to become a global hub for data and artificial intelligence, and we see tremendous opportunity to build with that momentum. In February, at the World Government Summit, we expect to sign a significant memorandum to establish a technology logistics corridor – another step toward a deeper, truly win-win partnership between Ecuador and the UAE.”

Chile is also making its Expand North Star debut, with 12 innovative service companies, spanning such diverse sectors such as mining, education, finance, construction and entertainment. In addition, the Chile-Dubai Innovation Summit, hosted at the Chilean Pavilion, will help Chile expand its presence in the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries, supporting the diversification of Chile’s exports.

Expanding Capital Markets

In addition to opening access to new markets, the show acts as a magnet for leading global venture capitalists and private equity investors – all looking to discover the next unicorn. The 1,200 investors attending GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star have more than US$1.1 trillion in assets under management (AUM) – an astonishing reflection of the shows’ economic impact and worldwide influence.

Dr. Jorg Goschin, the CEO of KFW Capital, praised the UAE’s innovation focus, citing it as a natural partner to those looking to scale opportunities from European Markets. Speaking at a panel discussion during the show, ‘Driving Venture Capital Growth and Innovation with Sovereign Wealth Funds’, Dr. Goschin said: “Our goal is not only to fund European and German funds and late-stage companies, but to make the venture market more accessible – more transparency, more secondary market options, and less bureaucracy. When investors can see performance and have clear exit pathways, they invest. Here in the UAE, with its appetite for technology and global capital, we see real potential to accelerate co-investment into high-quality European innovation.”

Global Partnerships for Growth

Dubai World Trade Centre, the organiser of GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star, signed exciting partnerships with international entities during the show’s first day at Dubai Harbour. The agreements cover a range of countries and include partnerships with Presight, 28 Digital, ApexBrasil, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia. The partnerships serve to further cement Dubai World Trade Centre’s standing as an inclusive global platform from which 8,000+ founders have scaled their businesses over the years.

GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star reflect Dubai government’s ambition to foster innovation and attract global talent, while generating 30,000 new jobs by 2030 and creating at least 10 unicorns – companies with valuations exceeding US$1 billion – by 2031.

For more information, please visit: expandnorthstar.com.