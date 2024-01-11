As the Official Car of Dubai Marathon 2024, EXEED by Al Ghurair provided the Lead Vehicle, 22 EXEED SUVs as support fleet and the marathon grand raffle draw prize – Tech Gray EXEED RX Comfort SUV

Dubai, UAE: - Dubai Marathon EXEED-ed the limit as 12,000 runners participated in the 23rd edition of the iconic event. EXEED by Al Ghurair, the renowned premium vehicle brand represented by AG Auto in the UAE, triumphed in its role as the Official Car Sponsor, providing 22 EXEED SUVs including 10 TXL and 10 RX EXEED SUVs as support fleet and two timing cars to facilitate the organisation and infrastructure needs of the marathon.

EXEED by Al Ghurair’s recently launched RX SUV took centre stage as the Lead Vehicle for the elite marathon, setting the pace for the participants. Commemorating its partnership with Dubai Marathon for the 2024 races, it also presented the grand raffle draw prize. One lucky Dubai Marathon participant will walk away with a brand new Tech Gray EXEED RX Comfort as the winner is announced on 13 January 2024.

Mohammed Maktari, General Manager at AG Auto says: "The partnership with Dubai Marathon helped us align with the UAE’s commitment to healthier lifestyles and embodied the event’s spirit of ‘Born For More’ this year. We are dedicated to providing high-quality vehicles that seamlessly combine style, performance and innovation, and take immense pride in contributing to the success of yet another remarkable edition of Dubai's iconic road race. We extend our heartfelt wishes to every participant for their outstanding performance at this year’s races.”

Spanning three race categories - the four-kilometre Fun Run, the 10-kilometre Road Race, and the classic 42.195-kilometre Dubai Marathon - online registrants had the opportunity to enter the draw. The chance to win the spectacular SUV added an extra layer of excitement to the event, reflecting EXEED's commitment to excellence and exceeding expectations. The 23rd edition of the marathon concluded with an exhilarating line up of elite athletes, including Dubai Marathon 2023 Women’s champion - Dera Dida and runner-up Ruti Aga. Former British long-distance runner and ex-world record holder – Paula Radcliffe was also in attendance to provide her expert commentary on the races.

Championing the races, Ethiopian track and field athlete Tigist Ketema took home the gold in the women’s category, setting a new course record time of 2:16:07, which is also the fastest women’s marathon debut in the history of the iconic races. Furthermore, Ethiopian runner – Addisu Gobena dominated the men’s category to take home the gold on his debut, recording a time of 2:05:01.

“The Dubai Marathon again produced two outstanding performances from young athletes determined to make their own headlines in the sport,” said Event Director Peter Connerton. “Staging the Dubai Marathon would not be possible without the support of valued partners such as EXEED by Al Ghurair - their vehicles performed flawlessly and ensured that we could stage a world-class race for many of the best athletes in the world of distance running.”

The grand raffle prize, the Tech Gray EXEED RX Comfort, redefines SUV excellence, seamlessly integrating technology and emotion. With 261hp and a 2.0TGDI engine, its expressive design and starship-style lights bring elegance and sophistication to driving. The Intelligent Control All-Wheel Drive System (AWD) offers seven drive modes coupled with the Suspension system (SS) and Hydraulic Damping Strut (HDS) system, ensuring an unparalleled drive. Adapting with precision, the EXEED RX tailors the experience to individual preferences. The luxurious seats are equipped with heating, ventilation and massage features, guaranteeing a journey of ultimate relaxation. Enhancing the experience is a Sony 14-speaker sound system and an indulgent fragrance and air purification system, delivering a refreshing and luxurious ambience.

For further information on the Dubai Marathon grand prize winner follow EXEED by Al Ghurair’s Instagram page: @exeeduae

For further information on Dubai Marathon 2024, please visit the official website: www.dubaimarathon.org.

For more information on EXEED by Al Ghurair’s RX SUV, please visit: www.exeed-uae.com

-Ends-

About EXEED by Al Ghurair:

EXEED by Al Ghurair is a new premium brand that combines the centuries-old traditions of European automotive culture with the latest intelligent manufacturing technologies that China is known for today.

Designers and engineers from BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and other European automobile concerns take part in the development of EXEED cars, and the production itself is carried out at the facilities of an enterprise created by a Chinese company together with Jaguar Land Rover. With a wealth of experience and technical expertise, the European partner ensures identical manufacturing processes and the highest level of quality control across all of its manufacturing sites, including the EXEED vehicle plant in China.

EXEED by Al Ghurair also cooperates with world-famous automotive component suppliers in the field of component manufacturing, including Fortune 500 companies such as Intel, Bosch, Magna, etc.

For more information, please visit: www.exeed-uae.com

About Al Ghurair Investment:

Al Ghurair Investment is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in six distinct industry sectors: Foods and Resources, Properties, Construction and Services, Energy, Mobility and Ventures. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the emerging United Arab Emirates.

From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name has become synonymous with the heritage, evolution and vision of the prestigious country itself.

Headquartered in Deira, the business’ diversified operations span more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair Investment continues to build on its enduring 60+year legacy, guided by its purpose: ‘Enhancing Life’, as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates. For more information, please visit: www.al-ghurair.com

About Dubai Marathon:

The Dubai Marathon is the oldest international long-distance running event in the Middle East. Recognised by World Athletics, the Dubai Marathon was first staged as an international event in January 2000 and has since gone on to establish itself as having one of the flattest and fastest routes in world marathon running. On January 7, 2024 the event will be staged for the 23rd time with races held across three distances - the 42.195km Marathon, the 10km Road Race and the 4km Family Fun Run. Over the years, it has become recognised as a race that can launch the careers of many up-and-coming talents, while global names such as Haile Gebrselassie, Kenenisa Bekele, Ruth Chepngetich, Asselefech Mergia and wheelchair racing legend Marcel Hug have all taken to the streets of Dubai in the Middle East’s premier marathon. To register visit: www.dubaimarathon.org.

Media Contact

Justin Froes

Justin.f@qcomms.ae