Jubail, Saudi Arabia: The 2025 SABIC Technical Exhibition kicked off today (Sunday, January 26, 2025) in Jubail Industrial City. Over 52 countries participated, and 400 exhibitors showcased the latest innovations and technologies supporting sustainability and industrial growth. The event serves as a key platform to highlight advancements in industrial developments, reinforcing Saudi Arabia's position as a hub for industrial growth and innovation in the region, which aligns with Saudi Vision 2030.

Running until January 30, the exhibition shines a spotlight on the contributions of its major sponsors in driving industrial and economic development, building a future rooted in sustainability and innovation. The event features a list of prominent Saudi and regional companies that exemplify successful partnerships, reflecting their commitment to developing vital sectors such as energy, oil and gas, water treatment, construction, and logistics. Notable among the sponsors is the strategic partner Tamres, a leader in maintenance services, alongside diamond sponsors like Al-Olayan Discon Industrial, which operates in maintenance services, and Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo, focusing on energy and sustainability. Platinum sponsors include Al-Tamimi Energy Group, offering integrated energy solutions, and Nidal Group, which works in construction. The golden sponsors feature prominent companies such as Power Energy (water treatment), Sandan International Ltd. (construction), Al Fanar Projects (energy and sustainability), Abahsin Flow Serve (pumps, valves, and seals manufacturing), Sama Technologies (energy-related products and services), Globe Marine Services (shipping and maritime trade), Al-Jomaih and Shell Oils (oils sector), Saraco (construction), Nama Logistics Services (logistics solutions), and the Arab Petroleum Trading Company (lubricants and greases).

This diverse sponsorship reflects the commitment of participating companies to support various economic sectors and promote sustainability and innovation.

The exhibition represents a window into the future of industrial sectors. With the support of these exceptional sponsors, it is expected to inspire the next generation of innovators and creators in Saudi Arabia and beyond. It also provides a platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas, explore new technologies, and discuss the challenges and opportunities facing different industrial sectors. The event is part of national efforts to position Saudi Arabia as a leading global destination for industries and innovation, offering sponsors and visitors a chance to explore the latest advancements in manufacturing technology, AI-driven innovations, and sustainable energy and infrastructure solutions shaping the global industrial landscape.

This year's exhibition is expected to significantly impact local and regional industries, opening new avenues for collaboration, developing advanced industrial solutions, and supporting Saudi Arabia's efforts towards a more diverse and sustainable economy. With the support of its sponsors and partners, the event marks another step forward in achieving the national ambitions of enhancing industrial capabilities, nurturing local talent, and attracting quality investments that strengthen Saudi Arabia's position as a global economic power.

