Dubai, UAE: Residents of the UAE are in for a treat with incredible jewellery offers and the chance to win big with Dubai Jewellery Group’s ‘City of Gold Surprises’ this DSS. With just a few days remaining, customers are urged to take advantage of the ultimate jewellery shopping experience till 20 July 2024, with unbeatable deals and exclusive prizes designed to offer an unrivalled shopping experience for both locals and tourists.

Customers spending over AED 500 at participating stores will benefit from exceptional offers on gold, diamond, and pearl jewellery. Furthermore, shoppers will have the opportunity to win gold vouchers valued at up to AED 100,000.

Some exclusive offers and promotions being offered include:

Up to 50% Discount on Diamond and Pearl Jewellery: Selected outlets will offer significant discounts on their exquisite diamond and pearl collections, enabling customers to purchase premium jewellery at unbeatable prices.

50% Discount on Premium Collections: A special selection of premium jewellery collections will be available at discounted or no making charge making this the ideal time to invest in timeless pieces.

Exciting Free Prizes: With every purchase, customers stand a chance to get exciting gifts, adding extra joy to their shopping experience.

Over 50 prestigious jewellery brands will participate in this season's campaign, spanning across 130 outlets. This campaign is particularly significant as it aligns with the rising trend in gifting during holding season and gold prices, reinforcing consumer confidence and encouraging many to purchase gold as a secure investment.

For a complete list of participating jewellers and their exclusive offers, please visit http://dubaicityofgold.com.

-Ends-

About Dubai Jewellery Group

Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) is a trade body for the gold and jewellery industry of Dubai with more than 600 members representing the entire gamut of the gold trade, including bullion, jewellery manufacture, wholesale and retail. This not-for profit trade body was formed under the patronage of the Dubai Department of Economic Development to support the first edition of Dubai Shopping Festival back in 1996. Since its inception, the group is committed to developing and sustaining Dubai’s status as the ‘City of Gold’ and the ‘Jewellery Destination of the World’. DJG represents the interests of the fraternity through liaising with government organizations and spearheading various member beneficial initiatives. DJG has been a strong supporter of Dubai Shopping Festival.