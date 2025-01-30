LONDON: In association with the Arab Federation of Capital Markets, Euromoney is proud to announce the launch of the Capital Markets Awards (CMA), celebrating excellence in the industry and recognising outstanding achievements. The programme is open to all applicants in the fields of securities exchange, brokerage, and post-trade services. Euromoney will accepting submissions until March 7, 2025.

Laurie McAughtry, Head of Capital Markets at Euromoney: “We are building on the success of the industry-leading Awards for Excellence programme, which recognises the top performers in global banking across financial services. The Capital Markets Awards (CMA) initiative extends th prestigious recognition to a new range of market participants.”



Designed to recognise the best in breed across the key fields of market infrastructure a intermediary provision, categories include:

• Best Broker

• Best Exchange

• Best Exchange for Innovation

• Best Exchange for ESG

• Best Exchange for Financial Literacy

• Best Provider of Market Data and Analytics

• Best Provider for Alternative Trading Technology

• Best Post-Trade Services Provider

• Best IPO Deal

• Best Corporate for ESG

All awards categories are open for both global and regional submissions, and a detailed explanation of guidelines and methodology can be found here.

Euromoney is delighted to welcome the support of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) for the CMA programme, with a Gala Dinner for relevant regional winners held in Tunis on 13 May 2025 and hosted by AFCM. Celebrations for global and other regions will be announced in due course.

Rami El-Dokany, Secretary General at AFCM: “We are delighted to partner with Euromoney and look forward to recognising those market players both within our region and worldwide who exert such great efforts to enhance their markets. We encourage all participants to enter these prestigious awards, and to showcase their achievements on a global scale.”

For over 30 years, Euromoney has recognised the banks and bankers that have demonstrated their differentiation, pioneering a comprehensive awards programme that remains the industry benchmark globally. These awards honour the innovators and leaders in an industry where differentiation is highly sought after and exceptionally difficult to demonstrate.

To access submissions, please enter via the dedicated Euromoney Capital Markets Awards portal here.

For further information or enquiries, please contact Laurie McAughtry, head of capital markets, at laurie.mcaughtry@euromoney.com.

For any methodology or research-based enquiries, please contact Ben Naylor, head of research, at ben.naylor@euromoney.com.