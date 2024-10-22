Abu Dhabi – The organizing committee of the Air Expo Abu Dhabi proudly announces Etihad Airways as the Official Airline and Platinum Sponsor for the upcoming event, scheduled for 19-21 November 2024.

Since 2012, Etihad Airways has consistently supported the Air Expo, reflecting its commitment as the national carrier of the UAE to promote Abu Dhabi as a global aviation hub.

As an industry leader, Etihad Airways continues to play a crucial role in advancing the aviation sector in the region. The airline is currently undergoing an ambitious growth strategy which will see it double the fleet size and destination network by 2030, as well as triple the number of passengers carried from 2022 figures. This growth further underpins Etihad’s contribution to the growth of Abu Dhabi’s aviation sector.

As part of Etihad’s commitment to growing a talent pipeline for the UAE’s aviation industry, the airline has recently announced the relaunch of its successful Cadet Pilot program. Etihad Airways is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of aviation professionals and by 2030 aims to employ more than 600 Emirati pilots who will have graduated from the program. The Air Expo will serve as a strong opportunity to highlight careers in aviation in Abu Dhabi, providing aspiring aviators with insights and pathways into the industry.

Commenting on the continued partnership, Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: "We are delighted to support the Air Expo Abu Dhabi once more as the Official Airline and Platinum Sponsor. At Etihad, we are committed to showcasing Abu Dhabi’s position as a pivotal player in the global aviation industry. This event not only underscores our dedication to innovation and excellence but also highlights our role in connecting Abu Dhabi to the world. With the recent launch of our cadet pilot program, this expo presents a unique platform to inspire and attract talent to the vibrant aviation sector here in Abu Dhabi. We look forward to welcoming participants and visitors to this prestigious event."

The Air Expo Abu Dhabi 2024 promises to bring together key stakeholders from the aviation sector, including manufacturers, suppliers, and industry experts, further establishing Abu Dhabi's reputation as a leading aviation hub.

For more information about the Air Expo Abu Dhabi 2024, please visit www.adairexpo.com

About Etihad

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. Etihad sees tackling the climate crisis as the most important issue of our time and was named the Airline Ratings Environmental Airline of the Year for the third consecutive year in 2024. It has invested billions in fuel-efficient aircraft. Through strategic partnerships with major global aviation brands and OEMs, Etihad is relentless in its pursuit of industry decarbonisation.

To learn more, visit etihad.com.