Entlaq announced the launch of its new platform “Arqam”, the first fully integrated Egyptian platform for data analytics and market intelligence, designed to reshape the national economic landscape. The platform aims to provide advanced tools for data visualization, analysis, and reporting—enhancing decision-makers’ ability to build policies and business plans grounded in reliable data.

Arqam aspires to become a primary driver of Egypt’s economic transformation by making high-quality data accessible in a simple and flexible manner, thereby contributing to national growth, job creation, investment attraction, and improved governance. The platform’s mission is built on the principle that accurate and accessible data is the cornerstone of informed and sustainable decision-making.

The platform is offered as a comprehensive solution that serves a wide spectrum of users in the Egyptian market, ranging from individual researchers and students to startups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and large corporations. It provides advanced tools for data visualization, economic trend analysis, and business intelligence, all through a flexible and scalable design that adapts to evolving market needs.

Arqam operates on a multi-tiered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscription model, including a free plan for individuals and students, professional plans for startups and SMEs, enterprise-level subscriptions for large institutions, as well as discounted packages for universities and non-profit organizations.

According to the launch timeline, September 2025 will mark the release of the initial Minimum Viable Product (MVP), followed by a pilot soft launch in October, with the full-scale launch including all services and features scheduled for December 2025.

The launch of Arqam comes at a time when Egypt’s big data analytics market is witnessing rapid growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% through 2031, driven primarily by the telecommunications sector and the nationwide push for digital transformation across industries. With an estimated annual financing gap of USD 46 billion for SMEs, the platform represents a strategic tool to facilitate access to precise economic insights and deliver real value to investors and decision-makers.

Entlaq affirms that the success of Arqam will depend on its ability to ensure data quality, strengthen partnerships with both public and private sectors, and foster an active user community through workshops and forums. The company envisions the platform as the leading reference point for data analytics in Egypt and the wider region, making a meaningful contribution to the country’s economic transformation.