Dubai, UAE: In conjunction with Cybersecurity Awareness Month ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, today hosted a knowledge sharing event with key technology players to unlock the full potential of innovation in the industry. The event was conducted as part of ENOC’s efforts to deliver seamless technology insights to employees and the business.

The event, which witnessed the participation of technology giants such as HP, Lenovo, Huawei, Nutanix, Dell, Microsoft, e& and Du, showcased their latest technology including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics, Sustainable Tech in addition to surveillance technologies, cutting-edge smartphones, and laptops. Furthermore, ENOC Group welcomed students and faculty from the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) who displayed their innovative projects in sustainability and technology. Digital specialists from Ernst & Young (EY) and Moro Hub highlighted their latest services and initiatives.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC Group, said: “Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we are pleased to connect with leading technology providers to offer them a platform of knowledge and resources. ENOC Group is committed to fostering expertise exchange and implementing cutting-edge technological solutions to improve experiences and support the UAE's Digital Government Strategy 2025.”

During the event, attendees were also provided with the opportunity to experience the latest technology solutions in addition to vouchers and special promotions on technology devices.

Specialists from the Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) also provided an extensive session covering various cyber security awareness exercises as part of the event. The session emphasised on the significance of changing end-user behaviour and integrating them into the cyber defence strategy.

-Ends-

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

For further information:

Srishti Soni | Taief Saleh

ASDA’A BCW

Srishti.Soni@bcw-global.com | taief.saleh@bcw-global.com