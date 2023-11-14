Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, today reiterated its commitment to meeting the clean and renewable energy demands of the future through its participation at the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) & Dubai Solar Show 2023 organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

The region’s largest sustainability and clean energy technology exhibition is held annually under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. The industry event supports the vision of the country’s wise leadership to promote sustainable development of the UAE and consolidate Dubai’s position as a global hub for green economy.

At the 25th edition of the exhibition taking place from 15-17 November at Dubai’s World Trade Centre, Jubilee sponsor ENOC Group, is highlighting recent achievements around its solar initiatives including solar-powered service stations. In addition, the Group will showcase the ENOC Link solar-powered truck, which runs on batteries powered through solar, Hydrogen Fuelling Station, a pilot project with DEWA for the use of hydrogen in mobility, and ENOC Link’s diverse fleet for portable and smart fuelling.

In line with Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to meet the country's economic requirements and environmental goals, ENOC Group has announced during WETEX in 2017 that all its new service stations will be powered by solar energy. The service station in Dubai Internet City was the first to benefit from this sustainable energy solution. Since then, the Group has accelerated its efforts to expand the use of renewable energy across all its operations and has successfully equipped 58 service stations with on-grid Photovoltaic (PV) Solar Panels. Currently, ENOC Group generates 7,500 megawatt-hours of solar energy annually across its solar-powered service stations, which is contributing to approximately 3,000 tonnes of reduction in carbon emissions.

The Group also converted its Lubricants and Grease Manufacturing plant (DLPP) in Jebel Ali to operate entirely on solar energy, making it the first facility of its kind in the UAE to generate clean energy on-site. Generating over 160,000 kwh/year of electricity, sufficient to meet the annual electricity consumption of the plant, the yearly saving is equivalent to powering at least seven residential houses for a whole year in Dubai.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “As a leading integrated global energy player, our participation at WETEX 2023 is in line with our commitment to supporting the UAE in its role as a global convener for climate action and building a more sustainable energy landscape. We have been delivering sustainable value for the region and to our partners worldwide by driving innovative solutions across every aspect of our operations to help drive the nation’s sustainability agenda.”

“WETEX is taking place at a time where we put sustainability at the forefront while the country is preparing to host COP28. ENOC Group has supported the UAE’s strategy to diversify its energy mix by combining renewable and clean energy sources, which is visible across numerous service stations that are powered by solar energy today. We will continue to share the vision of our wise leadership and work together to accelerate global climate action by innovating further to realise a more sustainable future for all,” added Al Falasi.

WETEX provides a leading platform for international organisations to present their latest solutions and products, and to learn about innovative technologies from all over the world in the sectors of energy, water, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, green mobility solutions, sustainable development, green buildings, water desalination technologies, smart cities, and others. Through specialised seminars and insightful panel discussions, WETEX provides an incredible opportunity to exchange ideas with international experts and specialists.

WETEX & Dubai Solar Show 2022 witnessed overwhelming participation, with approximately 47,415 visitors who learnt about the latest water, energy and sustainability technologies. 1,750 companies from across 55 countries participated in the exhibition which hosted 20 international pavilions and attracted 64 local and international sponsors.

